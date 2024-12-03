WATCH: Video shows tractor-trailer hit NYS Thruway Authority truck on I-190
The New York State Thruway Authority is asking drivers to slow down and move over after a tractor-trailer hit an attenuator truck on the I-190 in Buffalo.
The final report into last year's CH-147F Chinook crash into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa found none of the crew members on the training flight realized how quickly the helicopter was approaching the water in the moments before impact.The two pilots, Capt. David Domagala, 32, and Capt. Marc Larouche, 53, were killed in the crash in the early hours of June 20, 2023.Two flight engineers escaped with minor injuries, according to the preliminary Department of National Defence (DND) report
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 276,487 vehicles. This includes vehicles from Honda, Hyundai. Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Toyota.
A woman who flew as a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris earlier this week remains in France after causing a disturbance on a flight scheduled to take her back to the United States Saturday, according to two law enforcement sources.
Family and friends are mourning Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara, all college students who graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023.
OTTAWA — An investigation report into a Chinook helicopter crash that killed two Armed Forces members last year is recommending the Air Force use an automatic flight system when flying low over water at night.
Delta Air Lines will now fly the Russian woman who stowed away on a flight to Paris last week back to New York on Wednesday, a Paris airport official told CNN.
Toronto's annual Santa Clause Parade caused extra-greasy traffic conditions, and even the NHL's Utah Hockey Club was helpless amid the chaos
The GTX80 has the same focus on luxury styling but without the big performance of other Pershings. The tradeoff equals a more fuel-efficient, highly maneuverable weekend cruiser.
The RCMP says it responded to a report of an overturned vehicle submerged in water shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)A 56-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 210 near Baie de L'Eau, the RCMP said Monday. Police say they responded to a report of an overturned truck that was submerged in a body of water shortly after 1 a.m. NT on Sunday.The vehicle was removed from the water and the man — who was the lone occupant — was found dead. In a statement, police said road conditi
Hesai Group, the world's largest maker of the lidar sensors that many smart cars use to map their surroundings, remains confident about expanding into international markets including Europe despite tensions about tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars. The company is assessing investment plans outside mainland China as seeks to make its lidar sensors more affordable to global customers, Andrew Fan, chief financial officer of the Shanghai-based company, told the Post. "We will actively expand abro
As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent...
Apparent vandals have struck a West End speed enforcement camera for the second time in a month. City data shows the camera on Parkside Drive captures among the most speeders anywhere in Toronto. While it will likely be replaced again, road safety advocates say they're banking on a full blown road redesign proposal to make the road less dangerous. Naama Weingarten explains.
First responders honored Sage Hopper, who led three other children including her injured 5-year-old sister, to safety in the October accident
A Dodge Challenger in Nampa, Idaho went flying into the air after apparently striking a berm at a high rate of speed, destroying one home's chimney before landing on a second home's roof.
President-elect Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis travel to Palm Beach County to honor three motorcycle deputies who died in a Nov. 21 crash.
If you're a retiree in the market for a new luxury car, now might be the perfect time to buy. As 2024 comes to an end, dealerships will likely slash prices and offer attractive financial incentives....
If you're a recent retiree, your next car could be the last vehicle you ever buy -- if you choose wisely. The coming model year has options that are so reliable and durable that you'll probably have...
Police identified the 57-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln.
The 57-year-old Russian woman who stowed away on a flight from New York to Paris last week is set to return to the United States on Tuesday, a French airport official confirmed to CNN.
A Hawaii woman who went missing after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8 while en route to New York is believed to have crossed the border into Mexico.