WATCH: Warm Easter Sunday, clouds increase tomorrow
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has a look at your Easter Sunday forecast.
Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter looks so grown up as she headed on vacation with mother ahead of her 18th birthday. See photos.
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
"Travis's version of being passive-aggressive with his girlfriend," one user commented.
The visibly upset MSNBC anchor was responding to the Trump's attack on Judge Juan Merchan's daughter despite gag orders The post Nicole Wallace Gets Fed Up, Tosses Script While Covering Latest Trump Attack: ‘What Are We Going to Do Different?’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Saturday Night Live went with Donald Trump’s hawking of Bibles for its cold open, with James Austin Johnson returning as the former president to make the pitch. It was another case of the show trying to satirize something that hardly needs rewriting. “That’s right, it’s Easter. The time of year when I compare myself to …
When Sam* married her husband, she never imagined that 20 years on, she'd have not one, but two affairs...
"Virgin River" star Tim Matheson is mourning the loss of his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Leak, who died this month at age 76.
Nordegren has moved on and built a life that focuses on her six kids
Seven reportedly cost $20 million
Neil Hobday, the former project director for former President Trump’s golf course in Scotland, said the country was “hoodwinked” by his claims that he would spend 1 billion pounds to develop the property. Hodbay told the British Broadcast Corporation (BBC) that he felt “hoodwinked and ashamed” that he and Scotland fell for Trump’s overestimate. Trump…
The sitting president relayed the story (joke?) during Thursday's star-studded fundraiser The post Joe Biden Says He Challenged Donald Trump to a Golf Game on 1 Condition | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Russian Armed Forces downed their own Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet over Crimea, according to Ukrainian officials.
A Jacksonville, Florida, resident woke up to find extensive damage to her car outside her home. Her surveillance camera caught the suspects in the act. Action News Jax reporter Robert Grant has the story.
The NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. Here's an early look at who has a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.
Prince George appears to have inherited a very impressive skill from the likes of King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince Philip. Discover more...
The former national security adviser rejected a comparison between the ex-president and Julius Caesar.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRetired American generals vehemently say that no, Donald Trump cannot deploy SEAL Team 6 to kill a political rival. Gun groups howl that the United States is turning into Communist China. And a convicted Jan. 6 rioter warns that President Joe Biden could someday get sued over the death of a jogger in Georgia.These are among the 18 various groups that shared their wisdom with the Supreme Court earlier this month, filing amicus briefs o
Surveillance footage captures the harrowing moment a wild boar viciously attacks a 70-year-old man in his front yard in Guangyuan, China, on March 24. The man sustains severe spinal injuries while defending himself against the enraged animal's assault.
"We love to cook and we have the family together," Richards tells PEOPLE
Public disagreements about how to handle immigration resulted in U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminding Elon Musk he is an immigrant himself.