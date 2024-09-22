WATCH: Warm & humid first day of fall
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Sunday morning forecast.
A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season, with snow following not far behind
Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?
A wet weekend ahead is going to leave certain cities along the BC coastline with upwards of 100mm of rainfall. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Beware a risk for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico heading into next week
LONDON (AP) — A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — On an island of windswept tundra in the Bering Sea, hundreds of miles from mainland Alaska, a resident sitting outside their home saw — well, did they see it? They were pretty sure they saw it.
Residents spotted a thick funnel cloud in the skies over Brantford, Ontario, on Saturday afternoon
Residents of a town affected by the construction of the Site C dam are set to vote on whether their district should borrow nearly $5 million to pay for a new water treatment plant.Hudson's Hope, B.C., with a population of about 850, is located on the banks of the Peace River, about 85 kilometres upriver from the new dam.In recent years, with the construction of Site C, residents have faced issues and uncertainty with tap water quality related to dam construction, including a two-month-long "do n
A streak of exceptional summer weather is winding down with the return of rain this weekend and into the work week. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
In a 20-minute speech to local elected officials, the B.C. Conservative leader confirmed he believed human activity is contributing to climate change but, if he were elected premier, would drive down taxes related to combating a warming planet."The climate change issue is real. There's no question there," said Rustad to the 2,200 delegates on the last day of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention."Man is having an impact on our climate, there's no question there. But taxing people into pove
U.S. Gulf travellers beware: A tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days as a disturbance moves slowly across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico through the end of this week
After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.
The nationwide average for regular fuel added 0.7 cents per litre between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, according to data from Kalibrate.
PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A strong storm moved through part of Oklahoma, flipping over several camping vehicles and downing trees and power lines, authorities said. One death was reported.
Over 100 federal, state, local personnel continue to flight 'Bronco Fire' near Crawford, Neb
In between the Himalayas' towering mountains, the town of Melamchi is no stranger to extreme weather, and its landscape bears the scars of years of floods and landslides. Located just 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside Kathmandu, lush green mountainsides are dotted with landslips and rubble. Saroj Lamichane, a 24-year-old resident of the region, says he still remembers “the terrifying sound of the flood.”
Five bison are dead after two vehicles hit them in a national park east of Edmonton early Thursday morning, Parks Canada says.RCMP are investigating the incident, which killed three bison and injured two others so severely they had to be euthanized. It is the most calamitous collision the park has recorded, according to Dale Kirkland, superintendent of Elk Island National Park."It's a really heartbreaking moment for us," Kirkland told CBC News. Parks Canada received a report of vehicle collision
An eyewall replacement cycle can determine a looming hurricane's impacts at landfall
One region in Canada has seen more unusual warmth this month than anywhere else in North America
Parts of Europe have begun dealing with the aftermath of devastating flooding that left dozens dead and hundreds evacuated.View on euronews