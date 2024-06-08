WATCH: Warm, less humid start to the weekend
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Saturday morning forecast.
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Saturday morning forecast.
The federal weather agency confirmed Thursday that five tornadoes touched down in central Alberta earlier this week. Tornadoes were reported Monday near the small communities of Edberg and Gadsby. Edberg is 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Gadsby is 160 km southeast of the city. On Thursday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather summary confirming that four tornadoes occurred near Edberg within 18 minutes of each other, from 2:38 p.m. to 2:56 p.m. Monday. A to
"I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Sierra Madre resident Jason Wightman said in a video of the incident
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
The massive tiger shark washed up dead this week, but beachgoers were unsuccessful in keeping it on the beach.
According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell from $1.685 to $1.633 between May 30 and June 6.
A 71-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Sierra County home had been mauled by a black bear, the first known such fatal attack in California history.
What you see is what you get this weekend as a poky pattern locks in conditions across the country
At least 11 people in Phoenix were hospitalized with heat exhaustion, officials said.
The Philippines is planning one of world's biggest buildouts of natural gas infrastructure, with almost two dozen power plants announced and ambitions to become a hub for liquified natural gas for the entire Asia-Pacific region.
Scientists found an item widely used in kitchens can absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, in what they hope will become a low-cost and efficient tool to slow climate change.
Much of eastern Ontario and Quebec remain at risk for thunderstorms on Friday ahead of unsettled weekend
The thunderstorm risk continues to build into Thursday and Friday across much of Ontario and Quebec ahead of an unsettled weekend
Marie-Ève Carreau was driving on Highway 391 near Rouyn-Noranda, Que., this week when she rounded a curve, started to skid and rolled twice into the ditch.Unharmed, Carreau emerged from her vehicle to inspect the road in northwestern Quebec, finding thousands of caterpillars across both lanes."It was sliding as if it was on ice but the road conditions were nice," said Carreau.Tent caterpillars are infesting areas across the province this year, from Abitibi-Temiscamingue to Saguenay. Pictures on
After a major feeder water main break plunged Calgary's water supply into a critical state, city officials are now asking Calgarians to use 25 per cent less than they did yesterday, sounding the alarm that the city is at risk of running out.The Bearspaw south water main — which is 11 kilometres long and as wide as two metres in parts — suffered a break Wednesday night that left hundreds of homes and businesses in the city's northwest without water.Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the break caused s
Canada sees almost 500 drownings each year, with most of these happening in open water like lakes, rivers, and ponds. The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has more on why you should keep the floaties at home this summer.
Scientists just released the first comprehensive survey of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the most dangerous earthquake-producing fault in the US.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Records tumbled across the Southwest United States on Thursday as temperatures soared past 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) from southeast California to Arizona, where the region’s first heat wave of the year was expected to maintain its grip for at least another day.
Texas A&M Atmospheric Science Professor Andrew Dessler says the weather will be getting warmer; a climate on steroids, in the future.
Here’s what’s going on to cause more widespread northern and southern lights.
All SharkFest programming will stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning July 1 The post NatGeo’s SharkFest to Debut ‘Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie’ And ‘Baby Sharks in the City’ | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.