WATCH: Warm week, spotty shower and storm chances

STORY: Heat indices says it's felt like a whopping 122 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the Philippines in recent days as El Nino ratchets up humid summer heat that began in March.As a result, thousands of schools have suspended classes because of sweltering temperatures - affecting more than 3.6 million students - according to official data.It's another in a series of obstacles facing children in the Philippines.According to an international study of education systems, it scores among the lowest in the world in maths, science and reading, partly because of years of inadequate remote learning during the pandemic.Twenty-three year-old student Kirt Mahusay is a senior in high school after his education stalled during lockdowns... now, he says the heat is unbearable."Here in the Philippines, it is extremely hot now. The heat burns my skin, it's not like the usual (summer) heat that is tolerable, now I can barely stay long out in the heat."It's part of a band of heat spreading across South and Southeast Asia this year exacerbated by El Nino and climate change... and it makes it harder for children to simply learn.According to Save the Children Phillipines, children are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses including dizziness, vomiting and fainting when exposed to extreme heat for long periods.And high school teacher Media Santos says its become a struggle to get through the work day."We are also affected, for example, me at my age when the temperature is really high my blood pressure shoots up. I have to make sure that I take my medicine everyday for my blood pressure and maintenance. When teaching, we are also affected because it is uncomfortable, because of the extreme heat my back gets soaked with sweat and sometimes I get very dizzy."Local media say the relentless heat is not expected to dissipate and has a 50 percent chance of intensifying this week.Students and teachers are worried about how much more learning they will lose out on especially in areas where access to gadgets and the Internet is sporadic and sparse.The state weather agency on Monday forecast that temperatures in the area around Manila could reach nearly a hundred degrees in the next three days while the heat index - what the body actually feels - is expected to remain higher at a record 113 degrees in the range which it classifies as 'dangerous', because conditions can trigger heat stroke from prolonged exposure.