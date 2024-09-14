WATCH: Watching coastal low for rain next week, tracking Gordon too
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
A harbor seal in the Pacific Northwest on Friday found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale and in desperate need of an exit strategy. The image atop this post, captured by Tim Filipovic of Eagle Wings Tours, shows the moment the s
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest forecast
Mary Adele Chocolate is still a bit rattled after seeing a family of bears getting into the garbage outside her home in Gamèti, N.W.T., a little over a week ago."I know bears can do anything, you know, they can break the window, they can break the door, or they can do anything, if they're hungry," she said."And I'm scared of that. I have children and our grandchildren here all the time."Chocolate said there were three bears seen around Gamèti that day, and she says that wildlife officers ended u
Vancouver was the only market where gas prices increased between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
A four-day rescue operation has freed a humpback whale from the fishing gear in the Hecate Strait off British Columbia. Paul Cottrell, with the Fisheries Department, says the whale had been trapped in the gear for months. (Sep. 13, 2024)
La Niña is still running late, and when it does get here, may not stick around very long. And that could help at least limit one factor that was expected to enhance this year’s hurricane season.
The truck was upside down near a boat ramp by the dam on the Pemigewasset River, officials said.
Apartment Fire Rescue
Francine is expected to dissipate Friday but Tropical Depression Seven could become Tropical Storm Gordon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
LONDON (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's devastating wildfire on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was about to arrive.
Tropical Storm Gordon formed Friday in the deep Atlantic Ocean, and while it was expected to slightly strengthen over the next few days, it appears to pose no threat to land.
When students would come to the nurse's office at Johnson Senior High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, complaining of headaches and feeling too hot, Rebecca Randall was always ready. She would hand out water bottles, apply ice packs and ask the students to remove their hoodies and extra layers. Even the nurse's office didn't guarantee a refuge for students, sometimes reaching 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4 degrees Celsius).
LONDON (AP) — An animal rights group trying to get real fur out of the bearskin caps worn by King's Guards at Buckingham Palace took aim Thursday at the cost of the ceremonial garb.
The city says 16th Avenue N.W. will reopen Monday as work starts wrapping up to repair broken sections of the Bearspaw feeder main.Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment, shared the traffic update Friday when he addressed the city's water situation.He reiterated the news from Thursday, when Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced water restrictions could be lifted in 10 days."Our updated timeline for the end of water restrictions remains the same," Bo