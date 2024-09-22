What to Watch the Week of September 22: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Netflix's Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody has been a national treasure ever since he first charmed us as Seth Cohen on The O.C. I'm happy to say that that same irresistible wit—along with a maturity and sexiness that only his 40s can bring—is on full display again with the premiere of his new rom-com series with Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This. It premieres on Netflix this Thursday, September 26.

Bordy plays Noah, a rabbi in Los Angeles, in the 10-episode, half-hour series. Bell is Joanne, a fellow Angeleno who hosts a sex and relationship podcast with her sister. Noah is Jewish, obviously, but Joanne is not. Inspired by creator, executive produce, and writer Erin Foster's relationship with her now-husband (who is not a rabbi), the series examines what happens when people from two different worlds fall for each other and the obstacles they face as a result.

“I didn’t have an appreciation for [Judaism when I was younger] that I certainly do now,” Brody said in a recent press conference for the series. "There’s millions of ways to be a Jew and to be a Jewish person, so playing a very visible and outward and proud Jewish person and rabbi came with some responsibility for me. I wanted to do my best to make him someone who, more than anything, Jews could feel proud of.”

Reviews are embargoed until the series launches, and there will be plenty more to delve into then—including, for instance, whether the series falls into the trap of too many tired stereotypes—but as a romantic on-screen duo, Brody and Bell more than deliver as 40-somethings who can't deny the spark between them.

Nobody-Wants-This-Kristen-Bell-Adam-Brody-caressing-face.jpg Netflix

“I was craving a romantic comedy, and this one was funny and thoughtful and had edge,” Bell said. “There’s not really a better way to spend your day entertainment-wise than to laugh, cry, and root for love.” Brody calls the series “a warm cup of cocoa" and says that smart romantic comedy scripts don't come his way all that often, but when they do, “it's a lovely world to play in.”

So if you're looking for that next show that everybody's going to be talking about, this is it.

The same day that Nobody Wants This premieres on Netflix, Dr. Odyssey drops on ABC. Ryan Murphy hasn't done a network show in a while, and he's back—with Joshua Jackson as his leading man—in this romantic dramedy that takes place on a luxury cruise ship. It's pure eye candy and an easy, fun watch. Again, there's not much I can say until the embargo lifts, but thanks to a charismatic cast (and an array of high-profile upcoming guest stars), this is one show you're going to want to add to your list.

Phillipa Soo, Joshua Jackson, lounge chair, Dr. Odyssey Disney/Tina Thorpe

Earlier in the week—Wednesday to be exact—The Golden Bachelorette is back with another two-hour episode as Joan goes on her first one-on-one date of the season. I was there to observe her and the lucky guy as they made their way to Disneyland for a day—and night—full of surprises and magic. “I've been to Disney World lots of times,” Joan told me, “but never to Disneyland.” The final verdict? “I love it here.”

Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy returns this week for a monumental season 21, while the critically-acclaimed Colin from Accounts is back for season two on Paramount+. Executive editor Natasha Pearlman has called it one of her favorite comedies she's ever watched, so give this little-known series a try. I don't think you'll be disappointed.

The much-talked about Grotesquerie also premieres this week, and there's a good chance we might see Travis Kelce (who stars in the series) and some of his loved ones make an appearance at Monday's premiere in New York City. The show—also from Ryan Murphy and his team—debuts Wednesday on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu.

There's so much more to watch this week (see below), but I'd be remiss if I didn't call out Will & Harper, which earned some of the best reviews I've ever seen when it premiered at Sundance. Will Ferrell stars in this documentary film with one of his best friends, Harper Steele, a writer whom he first met on Saturday Night Live. Their 30-year friendship is something to behold, especially because a few years ago, Steele came out as a trans woman. Watching Ferrell protect, love, and learn about his dear friend's life will take you on a heartwarming journey that's worth your time.

On that note, dive into the guide below. I'll see you back here next week to talk more about Nobody Wants This, preview the new season of Love Is Blind, and so much more.

Sunday, September 22

Matlock (CBS): After achieving success in her younger years, brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (icon Kathy Bates) uses her unassuming demeanor to make her way into a position at a prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

Rescue: HI-Surf (Fox): The new Hawaii-set lifeguard drama follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. The series stars Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth, Bad Behaviour), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries, John Tucker Must Die), Adam Demos (Sex / Life, UnReal), Kekoa Kekumano (The White Lotus, Aquaman), Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Doogie Kameāloha M.D), and Zoe Cipres (Roswell, New Mexico). Following the FOX NFL doubleheader

Monday, September 23

The Voice (NBC): Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani return as coaches alongside first-timers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

Brilliant Minds (NBC): Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, the new series follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the human mind while grappling with their own relationships and mental health. The cast includes Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT

Tuesday, September 24

Dancing with the Stars (ABC/Disney+): It's Oscars Night on the ballroom floor. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT and streaming on Disney+

We Will Dance Again (Paramount+): The harrowing documentary about the October 7 Hamas terror attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel will start streaming today. It focuses on the 400 brutally murdered and dozens kidnapped, using survivors' testimonies and footage to reconstruct the events. The documentary honors the memory of the fallen, highlighting stories of trauma, courage, and heroism and reaffirms hope and unity in the face of unimaginable terror. Streaming

Murder in a Small Town (Fox): This new murder-mystery series is based on the Edgar Award-winning, nine-book Karl Alberg series by acclaimed novelist L.R. Wright. Starring Rossif Sutherland (Reign, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty and the Beast), the show follows Karl Alberg (Sutherland) as he moves to a quiet, coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. However, this idyllic setting is not as peaceful as it looks. Kreuk stars as Cassandra Lee, a local librarian who becomes Karl’s muse, foil, and romantic interest. 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT and streaming the next day on Hulu

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval (Netflix): According to Netflix, this will be DeGeneres' last comedy special of her career. Per the streamer, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being "kicked out of show business." From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand-name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities. Streaming

Disney High (St. Martin's Press): Ashley Spencer authors this must-have book for any Disney fan, which takes an inside look at the inner workings—and ultimate breakdown—of the Disney Channel machine. Available here

Penelope (Netflix): In this coming-of-age series, 16-year-old Penelope (Megan Stott of Little Fires Everywhere) finds herself drawn to nature, so she leaves her family behind for the wilderness. There, she begins to establish a different kind of life for herself. Streaming

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal (Hulu): This new sci-fi paranormal docuseries takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world. Streaming

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu): In episode five, titled “Adaptation,” Oliver, Charles and Mabel face off against a collection of individuals who deceive, manipulate, and threaten as second nature—a Hollywood cast & crew. Streaming

Wednesday, September 25

The Golden Bachelorette (ABC): The second episode of the season is two hours long. Here's the official, extended logline: “After an unforgettable first night, Joan’s suitors settle into the bachelor mansion and adjust to the close quarters. To kick things off, Joan and a group of men take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to relive their senior prom, with a special performance by Taylor Dayne, as the men compete for the title of prom king, proving they still know how to rock a tuxedo and that their rhythm is as strong as ever. Next, Joan and one lucky man head to Disneyland Resort, the Happiest Place On Earth, for a magical day. Later, a group of men showcase their talents in the Second Annual Golden Talent Showcase, guest judged by the fabulous Loni Love, with the winner earning a private dinner with Joan. As the week wraps up, Joan and the men swap their cocktail party attire for casual barbecue gear, giving her the chance to see her suitors in a more relaxed light." 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT and streaming the next day on Hulu

Chicago Med (NBC): The new season kicks off tonight. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

Chicago Fire (NBC): The new season airs following Chicago Med. 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT

Grotesquerie (FX): Season one of Ryan Murphy’s new horror series stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, and Travis Kelce. Here's what we know about the 10-episode series, which focuses on how a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community: “Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.” 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT, and streaming the next day on Hulu

Midnight Family (Apple TV+): The 10-episode medical drama series premieres with two episodes today, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through November 20, 2024. Streaming

Thursday, September 26

Nobody Wants This (Netflix): Here's the official description of the must-see new rom-com series: "An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out—together—the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families—including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons). Streaming

9-1-1 (ABC): The premiere episode—titled “Buzzkill”—sees the 118 team battling an “un-bee-lievable” emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

Doctor Odyssey (ABC): In the pilot, Max Bankman is the Odyssey’s new onboard doctor, where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as he gets acquainted with Capt. Massey and his medical team, Avery and Tristan, while treating crises miles from shore. 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT and streaming the next day on Hulu

Grey's Anatomy (ABC): Titled “If Walls Could Talk,” Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia’s research after several high-profile firings. Meanwhile, accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past. 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT and streaming the next day on Hulu

Friday, September 27

Colin from Accounts (Paramount+): Season two debuts today with all eight episodes. (Season one currently has a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.) In case you're not familiar, Colin from Accounts is a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life. After Gordon and Ashley are brought together in season one by a spontaneous nipple flash and the subsequent accident that injured the titular (no pun intended) dog, season two of the hit series opens with Ash and Gordon now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. It’s the first in a series of hurdles for the new couple as they find out more about each other, for better and worse. Streaming

Wolfs (Apple TV+): Two rival fixers (George Clooney and Brad Pitt) cross paths when they're both called in to help cover up a prominent New York official's misstep. Over one explosive night, they'll have to set aside their petty grievances—and their egos—to finish the job. Poorna Jagannathan, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, and more star. And check out our Get Ready With Me video from Jagannathan's night at the Wolfs premiere recently in Los Angeles. Streaming

Will & Harper (Netflix): The critically acclaimed documentary film currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's the synopsis: Three years ago, Will Ferrell was filming a movie when he received a most surprising email: His dear friend of nearly 30 years was coming out as a trans woman. That friend was Harper Steele, a writer Ferrell met on his first day at Saturday Night Live back in 1995. From that fateful first meeting in the halls of 30 Rock, Will knew he had found a match made in comedy, and their friendship and creative partnership would only continue to grow over the next three decades. In the documentary, Will and Harper hit the open road together to process this new stage of their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country that she loves—this time, as herself. Streaming

She Taught Love (Hulu): Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) stars alongside Britt-Gibson, as well as Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age, American Horror Story), Alexander Hodge (Insecure, Joy Ride), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), and Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear). Here's the synopsis: “Ever since getting off a prestigious cable television series, The Street, Frank Cooper (Britt-Gibson) has been coasting through life distracting himself with women, booze, and blow while auditioning to play stereotypical gang members and drug dealers. But the minute he meets Mali Waters (Thomas), a sports agent living for the present, his whole world changes. Despite their own worst instincts, Mali and Frank are inescapably drawn to one another. As Mali is forced to face her own mortality, the clock begins to tick. The two must learn to rely on each other, choosing to love and live for the moment, even if that's all they get.” Streaming

Never Let Go (Lionsgate): Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins star in this psychological thriller/horror. Here's the official description: “As an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother (Berry) and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times—even tethering themselves with ropes—they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.” In theaters

Social Studies (FX): In the first episode of this five-episode docuseries, Los Angeles teens return to school post-Covid and share their phones and lives to explore the effects of social media. Emmy-award winning filmmaker/photographer Lauren Greenfield delves into the lives of the first generation raised on social media. It's a fascinating and often terrifying look at the pressures and unknowns that teens and their parents face today. 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT and streaming the next day on Hulu

How to Die Alone (Hulu): The final two episodes premiere today. In episode 107, titled “Kill Your Darlings,” Mel hopes to ring in the New Year by winning Alex back. Then, in the finale, titled “Get Lost,” Mel's world opens up when she jumps into the deep end. Streaming

Amber Alert (Lionsgate): In this film, an ordinary rideshare becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse when Jaq (Hayden Panettiere) and Shane (Tyler James Williams) receive an alert of a child abduction on their phones. Quickly realizing they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnapper’s, Jaq and Shane desperately race against time to save the child’s life. In select theaters and on demand

Saturday, September 28

The Real West (Hallmark Channel): A family vacation to a working ranch introduces Professor Rebecca to Jake West. Rebecca is a widowed mom of two and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down. The only complication is that Jake’s not exactly the available type. James Denton also stars. 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT

Saturday Night Live (NBC/Peacock): The milestone 50th season premieres tonight with recent Emmy-winner Jean Smart hosting for the first time. Jelly Roll will make his musical guest debut. His new album, “Beautifully Broken,” will be released Oct. 11. 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT and streaming live on Peacock

