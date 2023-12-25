Watch: West London blaze tackled by more than 120 firefighters

London Fire Brigade's 999 control officers took more than 40 calls to the blaze

More than 120 firefighters have been scrambled to tackle a blaze in west London.

Twenty fire engines were deployed to help put out a fire ripping through an industrial unit on Walmgate Road, Perivale.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement that “most” of the industrial unit is alight and urged nearby residents to shut their windows.

Station Commander Chloe Van Dop, said: “Firefighters are working incredibly hard this Christmas Day at the scene of the fire and are making steady progress. They are likely to be on scene for most of the afternoon.

“The blaze is producing heavy smoke which is being carried by the wind. Please avoid the area where possible and keep windows and doors closed.

“Firefighters are using a 32-metre and 64-metre turntable ladder at the scene.”

No injuries or deaths reported

The brigade’s 999 control officers took more than 40 calls to the blaze from 12.35pm, with crews from Wembley, Northolt, Ealing, Park Royal and surrounding fire stations at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, the LFB said, while no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Images and footage shared on social media showed billowing smoke erupting from the estate, spreading towards nearby Aintree Road.

Pictures showed residents in surrounding residential roads peering at the sky as thick grey clouds of smoke spread throughout the area.

It comes after a huge fire broke out in a Northumberland village on Christmas Eve with four fire engines as well as a fogging unit sent to fight the blaze in Alnmouth.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area, while the fire could be seen from nearly five miles away.