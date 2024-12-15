How to watch Whyte vs Tetteh: Start time, ring walks, TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Dillian Whyte returns to a boxing ring tonight.

The ‘Body Snatcher’ heads to Gibraltar to square off against Ghanian heavyweight Ebenezer Tetteh on a busy night of action.

Whyte, who was cleared to return to the sport in March after it was deemed contamination caused him to test positive for a banned substance, beat Christian Hammer last time out and is eyeing a move back into the top ranks of the heavyweight division.

Irish heavyweight Thomas Carty faces Mika Mielonen as the chief support of the evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the event...

How to watch Whyte vs Tetteh

TV channel: The fight will be broadcast on DAZN. The event is scheduled to start at 6pm GMT, with main event ring walks expected to commence at around 10pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the DAZN website or app.