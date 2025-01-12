Watch: Wildfire hero rescues woman and four dogs from burning LA home

This is the moment a brave passer-by rescues a woman and her four dogs from her burning LA home in the devastating California wildfires.

Caleb Serban-Lawler was on his way home, when a woman ran up to him asking him for.help on 7 January.

After the distressed woman explained where her house was and despite flying debris, Mr Serban-Lawler bravely entered the house to retrieve the dogs, and also helped the woman to safety.

At least 16 people have now died in the wildfires as the potential return of high winds threatens to push the fires ravaging the city towards some of its most famous landmarks.