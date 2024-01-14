WATCH: Windy and sunshine for Sunday, slight rain and snow chance for the holiday
A dry and windy weekend is on the way. Arctic air arrives next week with wintry mix and snow chances
A dry and windy weekend is on the way. Arctic air arrives next week with wintry mix and snow chances
A winter storm hit Ottawa and the surrounding areas Friday night, covering the nation's capital with 20 centimetres of heavy snow and knocking out power for hundreds of customers.Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville, Ont.On Saturday afternoon, the warnings were called down.Here's everything you need to know as storm cleanup continues: Power outages Hydro Ottawa have had crews ready to respond
WestJet says it is facing "significant operational impacts" due to the extremely cold weather in the Prairies and parts of B.C.Saturday morning, temperatures rendered de-icing fluid ineffective in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Kelowna, Kamloops, Fort McMurray, Prince George, Grande Prairie, Yellowknife and Fort St. John, the airline said in a statement posted to its website.Frigid temperatures have also left essential equipment, such as bridges and fuel stations, inoperable. The airline
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. Hochul and other officials said they were making the change for safety’s sake. “We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sa
With the federal government planning to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles during the next decade, many drivers question how they will fare on cold Prairie days like this week's.But two electric car enthusiasts who chatted with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Blue Sky this week say they love driving their vehicles in the winter."It heats up faster than any gas car I've ever had. It's more reliable," said Tyler Krause, who sits on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association an
It was so cold Saturday that a good portion of Canada appeared on satellite as a cloud, with imagery mistaking the frigid air for chilly cloud tops like towering cumulonimbi
Plan ahead and use caution around southern Ontario on Sunday as lake-effect snow squalls meander across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A dangerous band of lake-effect snow will snake over Buffalo, New York, this weekend, forcing officials to postpone a highly-anticipated playoff game
Climate protestors interrupted GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during his event in Iowa Friday night, screaming in his face and calling the biotech entrepreneur “a liar.” Ramaswamy, who has called climate change “a hoax” in the past, was targeted by climate activists during his West Des Moines, Iowa event. Some protestors held yellow signs that…
Southern Ontario welcomed a significant snowfall that started Friday evening bringing strong winds and a thunderstorm to the GTA.
On his way to the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino, B.C., landscape photographer, David McColm was stunned to see a trail smothered with a four-foot deep pool of sea foam.
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
Amid frigid temperatures, a Prince George, B.C., man decided to test his Tesla's winter efficiency. Mark Vejvoda made a 440-kilometre round trip from Prince George to McBride, B.C., and back to see how the –30 C temperatures affected his car's battery. "I get this question a lot from people, 'Oh, how does it handle in the cold weather?'" said Vejvoda, who is vice-president of the Prince George Electric Vehicle Association."So I did a 220-kilometre one-way drive and the results actually were bett
Much of Canada spent Saturday either shivering in record-setting frigid temperatures or digging out of a messy winter storm as weather warnings remained in place from the West Coast to the Maritimes. On the Prairies, high demand for electricity due to the extreme cold prompted the Alberta Electric Systems Operator to issue grid alerts Friday and Saturday, and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf warned there was a high risk of rotating outages Saturday night. "We are calling on all Albertans to red
Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police has ordered residents in the fishing town of Grindavík to evacuate by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened.
One man died after he and another man fell through the ice while fishing on Basswood Pond in Basswood Pond State Forest last week.
Scientists studied the mountain for years, but the animal went unnoticed — until now.
Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and much of the rest of Canada witnessed a harsh weather week as temperatures plunged across the North.
The polar vortex has descended over Western Canada, sending temperatures plummeting to frostbite-inducing, and even life-threatening, levels across the Prairies
Another winter storm is poised to strike Montreal and southern Quebec overnight Friday.It will bring between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow, expected to fall late Friday and only end late on Saturday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).A snowfall warning is in effect and the weather agency says driving conditions could become difficult in some places.Snow will be especially heavy in the corridor between Lake Huron and the lower North Shore in Quebec as well as parts of the
COLD LAKE – City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland recently took some time to reflect on the eventful year that was 2023, while also gazing toward the future. The year unfolded with several initiatives taking place in Cold Lake, notably the start of the long-anticipated Lakeshore Drive project and the transformative Cold Lake North development. Copeland underscores the criticality of these endeavors, designed to counter erosion risks along the lakeside, and provide protection to the infrastructu