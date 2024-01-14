WATCH: Windy and sunshine for Sunday, slight rain and snow chance for the holiday

CBC

With the federal government planning to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles during the next decade, many drivers question how they will fare on cold Prairie days like this week's.But two electric car enthusiasts who chatted with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Blue Sky this week say they love driving their vehicles in the winter."It heats up faster than any gas car I've ever had. It's more reliable," said Tyler Krause, who sits on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association an