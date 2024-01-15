WATCH: Winter weather advisories for snow Monday

WDSU - New Orleans

Colder in the morning. Lows drop into the low to upper 30s. Light freeze Northshore and possibly into the River and Bayou Parishes. Frosty. Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday. Highs mid 50s. Weekend weather cooperates to prepare for the Arctic Front. Take this time to wrap pipes, prepare your home and take care of plants. Arctic front arrives Monday. The wind is going to blow and temps will fall into the evening. Lows Tuesday will be in the 20s and 30s. Not everyone will freeze. Wind chills will be in the teens. Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s. Freezing temperatures will cover much of the area by 9pm and all of the area by Midnight. Expect about 15 hours of freezing temperatures. Lows Wednesday will be in the teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits.