How to watch WWE Survivor Series: TV channel and live stream for WarGames 2024 today

Unlikely allies join forces at the 2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on Saturday night.

As has been the case for the past two editions of Survivor Series, the main focus this year will once again be the two WarGames matches. This is where teams are confined within a steel cage enclosing two adjacent rings.

One match will see the original iteration of ‘The Bloodline’ - Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn - joined by CM Punk taking on Solo Sikoa’s ‘New Bloodline’, which includes Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed.

The other WarGames match features Bianca Belair teaming with Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Naomi to battle women’s world champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton and WWE champion Nia Jax.

Damian Priest seeks to reclaim world heavyweight title gold in his singles bout against Gunther, Shinsuke Nakamura bids to dethrone United States champion LA Knight and Bron Breakker defends his intercontinental title in a triple threat match against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

TV channel: The event will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports Box Office. Coverage starts at 11pm GMT on Saturday, November 30 and costs £19.99.

Live stream: In the UK, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 can be watched and streamed live on the WWE Network.

A membership costs £9.99 a month and the subscription can be cancelled at any time.