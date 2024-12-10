How to watch the Golden Globe-nominated films

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg are both nominated for Golden Globes for their performances in A Real Pain [Searchlight]

The Oscars race is rapidly taking shape, after nominations were revealed for the first major film ceremony of awards season, the Golden Globes.

Emilia Pérez scored the most Globe nominations, followed by The Brutalist, Conclave, Anora and The Substance.

Studios have already been campaigning for months, as many of the major movies premiered at the Venice, Telluride, Toronto, Cannes and Sundance festivals.

The Globes will take place on 5 January, ahead of the Baftas on 16 February and the Oscars on 2 March.

Here's the ABC (Anora, Babygirl, Conclave) of all the films nominated at the Globes and how to watch them in the UK, as well as some others that could show up later in awards season.

A Complete Unknown

What's it about? A biopic of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, focusing on his early career as he was making his name in 1960s New York.

Who's in it? Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, alongside Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 17 January.

A Different Man

What's it about? An aspiring actor with a disfiguring facial condition has a radical medical procedure, drastically transforming his appearance. But he gradually starts to regret his decision as he grapples with a sense of lost identity.

Who's in it? Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 4 October and is available too pre-order digitally.

A Real Pain

What's it about? Two cousins go on a trip across Poland to learn more about their late grandmother.

Who's in it? Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 10 January.

Read more: Succession star praised for emotional film role

Alien: Romulus

What's it about? Space colonisers come face-to-face with a terrifying life form while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station.

Who's in it? Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux.

Where can I see it? It's available to buy digitally.

All We Imagine As Light

What's it about? Three Indian nurses working in the same Mumbai hospital struggle to make ends meet. A trip to a coastal town provides a chance for freedom and reflection.

Who's in it? Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon.

Where can I see it? It was released cinemas on 29 November.

Read more: An Indian tale of love and sisterhood unfolds at Cannes

Anora

What's it about? A woman working as a stripper in New York falls in love with the son of a Russian billionaire. The pair enjoy a whirlwind romance, but the wheels soon start to come off.

Who's in it? Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov and Karren Karagulian.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 1 November.

Read more: Mikey Madison leads Oscars race for breakout role as New York stripper

The Apprentice

What's it about? A young Donald Trump tries to make his name as a real estate tycoon in New York in the 1970s and 80s, and finds a mentor in lawyer Roy Cohn.

Who's in it? Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 18 October and is available to buy or rent digitally.

Babygirl

What's it about? A high-powered CEO risks her career and family when she begins an affair with a younger intern.

Who's in it? Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 10 January.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

What's it about? Set more than three decades after the original Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz is now a mother struggling to keep her family together when Betelgeuse returns to haunt her.

Who's in it? Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

Where can I see it? It was in cinemas in the summer and is now available to buy digitally.

Better Man

What's it about? A biopic of Robbie Williams, which sees the British singer represented by a CGI monkey.

Who's in it? Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman and the voice of Williams as himself.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 26 December.

Bird

What's it about? A 12-year-old girl living on a rough council estate finds a mentor and protector in a man who has returned to the town to try to track down his family.

Who's in it? Nykiya Adams, Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 8 November.

Blitz

What's it about? A young boy makes his own way back to London after the city is evacuated during World War Two.

Who's in it? Saoirse Ronan, Stephen Graham and Elliott Heffernan.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 1 November, and is now on Apple TV+.

The Brutalist

What's it about? A Hungarian architect tries to build a new life for himself and his wife in post-war America, but their plans are changed by a wealthy client.

Who's in it? Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas on 24 January 2025.

Challengers

What's it about? A love triangle between a tennis prodigy-turned-coach and two male rivals.

Who's in it? Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist

Where can I see it? Amazon Prime Video, and available to buy and rent on other digital platforms.

Conclave

What's it about? A gossipy and scheming group of cardinals must select the new Pope, but there is backstabbing, wheeling and dealing behind the scenes.

Who's in it? Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 29 November.

Deadpool & Wolverine

What's it about? Deadpool is recruited to help safeguard the multiverse, and unites with Wolverine to complete the mission.

Who's in it? Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Where can I see it? On Disney+, and available to buy and rent on other digital platforms..

Dune: Part Two

What's it about? A sequel to 2021's Dune, Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Who's in it? Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Where can I see it? On Sky Cinema and Now, and available to buy on other digital platforms.

Read more: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya thrill fans at premiere

Emilia Pérez

What's it about? A musical following a Mexican cartel leader who wants to leave the world of crime and live a new life as a woman.

Who's in it? Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz.

Where can I see it? On Netflix.

Flow

What's it about? A cat fleeing its home after a devastating flood finds refuge on a boat populated by various animals, and must team up with them despite their differences in order to survive.

Who's in it? There are no big-name actors as the film is dialogue-free (although the animals bark, meow and squawk).

Where can I see it? In cinemas from 1 March.

The Girl with the Needle

What's it about? After a young factory worker becomes pregnant, she meets a charismatic woman who runs an underground adoption agency.

Who's in it? Vic Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm, Besir Zeciri.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas and on Mubi soon.

Gladiator II

What's it about? A sequel to 2000's Oscar-winning Gladiator, the grandson of Rome's former emperor is forced into slavery following an invasion.

Who's in it? Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 15 November.

Hard Truths

What's it about? An irritable woman whose constant misery puts severe strain on those around her grapples with her depression as Mother's Day approaches. Directed by Mike Leigh.

Who's in it? Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, David Webber and Tuwaine Barrett.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 31 January.

Heretic

What's it about? Two female Mormon missionaries knock on the door of a man who initially appears friendly but is not what he seems, leading to a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Who's in it? Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 1 November.

His Three Daughters

What's it about? Three sisters with very different personalities come together in New York to care for their sick father.

Who's in it? Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne.

Where can I see it? On Netflix.

Hit Man

What's it about? A fake hit man who actually works for the police is used to catch potential criminals who try to enlist him as a contract killer.

Who's in it? Glen Powell, Adria Arjona and Austin Amelio.

Where can I see it? On Netflix.

I’m Still Here

What's it about? Set in 1970s Brazil, a woman and her five children's lives are turned upside down after the disappearance of her congressman husband.

Who's in it? Fernanda Torres, Fernanda Montenegro and Selton Mello.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 21 February.

Inside Out 2

What's it about? A sequel to 2015's Inside Out, Riley is now a teenager with a whole heap of new emotions to deal with, including anxiety and embarrassment.

Who's in it? The voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Tony Hale and Ayo Edebiri.

Where can I see it? On Disney+.

Read more: Inside Out 2 becomes biggest animated film ever

The Last Showgirl

What's it about? A seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Who's in it? Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Dave Bautista.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 28 February.

Lee

What's it about? The story of photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, a model who became a war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.

Who's in it? Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Andrea Riseborough.

Where can I see it? On Sky Cinema and Now.

Maria

What's it about? A biopic focusing on legendary opera singer Maria Callas's final years in Paris in the 1970s.

Who's in it? Angelina Jolie, Haluk Bilginer and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 10 January.

Memoir of a Snail

What's it about? In 1970s Australia, a lonely woman dictates her life story to her favourite pet snail.

Who's in it? The voices of Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Eric Bana.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 14 February.

Moana 2

What's it about? Moana reunites with Maui to find the lost island of Motufetu and break its curse.

Who's in it? The voices of Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas now.

Nickel Boys

What's it about? Two young men are abused at a reform school called the Nickel Academy in 1960s Florida.

Who's in it? Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 3 January.

Nightbitch

What's it about? A woman who quits her job to be at home with her young son fears she is turning into a dog at night.

Who's in it? Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas now.

Nosferatu

What's it about? An ancient Transylvanian vampire haunts a young woman in 19th Century Germany.

Who's in it? Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 1 January.

The Piano Lesson

What's it about? Adapted from August Wilson's play, a brother and sister disagree over what to do with a family heirloom piano in 1920s Pittsburgh.

Who's in it? John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L Jackson.

Where can I see it? On Netflix.

Queer

What's it about? A gay man in 1950s Mexico ventures into the jungle in search of a rare plant, which is said to have telepathic powers.

Who's in it? Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey and Lesley Manville.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 13 December.

The Room Next Door

What's it about? A woman with terminal cancer asks a close friend to be in the room next door when she takes her own life.

Who's in it? Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 25 October.

Read more: Tilda Swinton film sparks euthanasia debate

Saturday Night

What's it about? Set in 1975, the cast and crew of US variety show Saturday Night Live gear up for their first episode.

Who's in it? Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 31 January.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

What's it about? A judge loses his gun amid unrest in Tehran. Suspecting his family, he imposes harsh rules, straining relationships as society destabilises.

Who's in it? Soheila Golestani, Missagh Zareh and Mahsa Rostami.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 7 February.

Read more: Director flees Iran after receiving jail sentence for making film in secret

September 5

What's it about? The 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis told from the perspective of an ABC Sports crew, incorporating real-life footage from their coverage.

Who's in it? Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro and Ben Chaplin.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 24 January.

Sing Sing

What's it about? A group of inmates in a high-security prison sign up for a performing arts programme.

Who's in it? Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 30 August and is on Apple TV+ from 16 December.

Read more: Domingo wins Gotham prize as Oscars race heats up

The Substance

What's it about? A woman takes a black-market drug in order to create a younger, more beautiful version of herself.

Who's in it? Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 20 September and is now available on Mubi, and to buy and rent on other digital platforms.

Twisters

What's it about? A sequel to Twister, a group of young tornado chasers test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

Who's in it? Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos.

Where can I see it? It's available to buy and rent on digital platforms.

Vermiglio

What's it about? In a mountainous village of post-war Italy, a taciturn Sicilian soldier hides out after deserting the army.

Who's in it? Giuseppe De Domenico and Tommaso Ragno.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas from 17 January.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

What's it about? Gromit's concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a smart gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own.

Who's in it? The voices of Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel and Reece Shearsmith.

Where can I see it? On BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day, and Netflix from 3 January.

Read more: Wallace and Gromit in surprise appearance on Strictly

Wicked

What's it about? A film adaptation of the book and stage musical, which tell the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Who's in it? Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

Where can I see it? In UK cinemas now.

Read more: Ariana Grande channelled her loss into Wicked role

The Wild Robot

What's it about? An animated robot named Roz adapts to its new surroundings after being shipwrecked on a deserted island, and develops a parental bond with an orphaned gosling.

Who's in it? The voices of Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal and Bill Nighy.

Where can I see it? It was released in UK cinemas on 18 October and is available to buy and rent digitally.