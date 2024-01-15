WATCH: New Yorkers hunker down amid sub-zero temperatures
Buffalo, NY, was almost brought to a complete standstill last weekend after a travel ban was issued due to a dangerous lake-effect storm.
Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police has ordered residents in the fishing town of Grindavík to evacuate by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened.
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
A winter storm hit Ottawa and the surrounding areas Friday night, covering the nation's capital with 20 centimetres of heavy snow and knocking out power for hundreds of customers.Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville, Ont.On Saturday afternoon, the warnings were called down.Here's everything you need to know as storm cleanup continues: Power outages Hydro Ottawa have had crews ready to respond
While people might be hunkering down somewhere warm right now, as the temperature hovers around –30 C, Nick Shipley's cattle are in no rush to get indoors.Shipley is the co-owner of Hartell Homestead. He raises long-haired Highland cattle on his ranch just off Highway 22, about halfway between Diamond Valley and Longview, Alta.He says the animals' thick coat not only means they produce an extremely lean beef, but it also means they don't feel the cold like some other four- (and two-) legged crea
Saturday evening's emergency alert from the province of Alberta, warning of rotating power outages because of pressure on the electrical grid caused by the extreme cold, underlines just how difficult the energy transition is going to be in the Prairie provinces, according to economist Andrew Leach.It also demonstrates why more flexibility is needed in Ottawa's Clean Energy Regulations to decarbonize the country's electricity grids, he says.The emergency alert was issued at 6:44 p.m. Saturday. Re
Plan ahead and use caution around southern Ontario on Sunday as lake-effect snow squalls meander across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
A dangerous band of lake-effect snow will snake over Buffalo, New York, this weekend, forcing officials to postpone a highly-anticipated playoff game
Blizzard-like conditions and occasional thundersnow will spread over southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature,” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik. President Gudni Th. Johannesson said in a televised address late Sunday that “a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes peninsula,” where a long-dormant volcanic system has awakened. A volcano on the peninsula erupted for the second time in less than a month o
John and Lorraine Crawford, from Essex, had been visiting Reykjavik with relatives.
A few more doses of wintry weather will herald the arrival of Arctic air spilling over the East Coast for the latter half of the week
Hours after a volcanic fissure opened north of an evacuated town in Iceland, a second fissure opened "just outside" the residential area, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said Sunday. The first fissure cracked open at about 8 a.m., releasing a slow-moving river of lava that inched south toward Grindavík for hours. The lava seemed to split into two paths, covering land alongside the berms being built to protect the town.
A warming trend is in the forecast for much of British Columbia after several days of record-breaking temperatures, but the cold weather on the Prairies will continue. Environment Canada says temperatures are rising but snow flurries are in the forecast for the Metro Vancouver area, followed by rain later this week and temperatures well above zero degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Alberta are forecast to start to moderate today and through the week, but it will remain cold. Calgary and Edmonton h
A volcano has erupted in southwest Iceland. The lava is now flowing towards the town of Grindavík, resulting in a forced evacuation.
A volunteer snow shoveler braved snow and negative temperatures to slide down a chute, shirtless, at the Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, January 14.The Bills put out an appeal for snow shovelers ahead of their NFL playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering $20 per hour pay and free food. The game was postponed to Monday evening due to weather conditions and a travel ban in Western New York. The team later updated the request, urging all snow shovelers to comply with the travel ban.David Andrzejewski answered the Bills’ call and captured these videos when he showed up to shovel snow at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.“Bills mafia at its best! We all drove to the stadium to help clear snow for the game,” Andrzejewski told Storyful.The National Weather Service warned of whiteout conditions and winds of up to 50 mph as lake-effect snow from both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario hit the region. Snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour were possible, the NWS said.New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban in Erie County and a State of Emergency for Western New York, allowing for National Guard response and other resources.In an update on Sunday, state officials said “potentially life-threatening, blizzard-like conditions with near-zero visibility” will continue to impact much of Erie County, including the Buffalo metro area, through Sunday, with heavy snow expected through the night. Credit: David Andrzejewski via Storyful
HALIFAX — Parts of Atlantic Canada are facing powerful blasts of wind and tidal surges along coastal areas as a storm sweeping in from the southeast moves through the region. Northern New Brunswick is expecting an initial layer of snow and ice pellets beginning Saturday afternoon, but the warm air associated with the system means most of the East Coast will see the snow turn to rainfall through the night. Jean-Marc Couturier, a forecaster at Environment Canada, says the system moving in from nor
Keeping within the 1.5C warming limit is 'is technically possible but politically impossible', one scientist argues.
Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and much of the rest of Canada witnessed a harsh weather week as temperatures plunged across the North.
Widespread coastal flooding was expected to affect several states in the Northeastern United States on Friday, January 13, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine were under coastal flood warnings, with water expected to reach roadways around high tide, the NWS said.This footage by Tom Gilbert shows flood waters covering a parking lot in Ocean City, New Jersey. Credit: Tom Gilbert via Storyful