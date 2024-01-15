WATCH: New Yorkers hunker down amid sub-zero temperatures

Storyful

A volunteer snow shoveler braved snow and negative temperatures to slide down a chute, shirtless, at the Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, January 14.The Bills put out an appeal for snow shovelers ahead of their NFL playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering $20 per hour pay and free food. The game was postponed to Monday evening due to weather conditions and a travel ban in Western New York. The team later updated the request, urging all snow shovelers to comply with the travel ban.David Andrzejewski answered the Bills’ call and captured these videos when he showed up to shovel snow at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.“Bills mafia at its best! We all drove to the stadium to help clear snow for the game,” Andrzejewski told Storyful.The National Weather Service warned of whiteout conditions and winds of up to 50 mph as lake-effect snow from both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario hit the region. Snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour were possible, the NWS said.New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban in Erie County and a State of Emergency for Western New York, allowing for National Guard response and other resources.In an update on Sunday, state officials said “potentially life-threatening, blizzard-like conditions with near-zero visibility” will continue to impact much of Erie County, including the Buffalo metro area, through Sunday, with heavy snow expected through the night. Credit: David Andrzejewski via Storyful