Watch this young NFL fan hug Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at practice

A young NFL fan had the thrill of a lifetime when he got up close and personal with the stars of the Kansas City Chiefs at practice.

Kenyon, who’d recently undergone a kidney transplant, was invited by Make-A-Wish to meet the reigning Super Bowl champions, including superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and tight end, Travis Kelce, who's Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

Meeting your heroes can be daunting at any age, but the young fan treated them like old friends, greeting each player and coach with a heartfelt hug.

Watch a Kansas City Chiefs fan fully embrace the chance to meet his NFL idols.

The Chiefs were clearly taken with Kenyon’s warmth and willingness to share his hugs, and might even have gained a few health benefits in the process.

Various studies have shown that hugging can lower blood pressure and heart rate, improve cardiovascular function, boost immunity, reduce stress and anxiety, and induce that warm, fuzzy feeling that a simple cuddle can bring.

Maybe the Chiefs should put Kenyon on the staff.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Young football fan gives the Kansas City Chiefs a heap of hugs