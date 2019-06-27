Watch a Young Prince Harry Throw Out Mets' First Pitch Before He Heads to Baseball Game in London!

Prince Harry is gearing up for this weekend’s baseball game in London, but it’s no question that he can bring the heat from the pitcher’s mound.

Almost exactly nine years ago — on June 26, 2010 — the royal visited New York City and threw the honorary first pitch at a Mets game in honor of U.K. Armed Forces Day.

Harry strode out to the pitcher’s mound with a smile while wearing a blue and orange Mets baseball cap and casual white T-shirt. He joked with Mets catcher Rod Barajas, pointing at him and motioning that he had his eyes on him. Prince Harry gave a small wave to the crowd as the announcer said, “Prince Harry, it’s your pitch!”

The royal, then 26 years old, jokingly rolled his shoulder and prepared to throw the ball — then started laughing and took a deep breath to regain his composure. Then he wound up and released the pitch, which sailed just to the right of the plate but was an easy nab for the catcher.

He then shook hands with Barajas and posed for a quick photo.

