Watch: Yvette Cooper is asked four times about pupils ousted from private schools by VAT raid

Yvette Cooper refused to explain how Labour would find school places for children forced out of private education by the party’s VAT raid, despite being asked four times.

The shadow home secretary insisted that the policy, which would see private school fees increase by 20 per cent if Labour wins the upcoming general election, can be “sensibly managed”.

However, she refused to say if temporary schools or other practical measures would be put in place for the thousands of children expected to be taken out of private schools by parents who will no longer be able to afford the fees.

Some 75,000 pupils could be displaced by September 2025 under Labour’s plans, according to a report by consultants Baines Cutler last week.

Speaking to Camilla Tominey on GB News, Ms Cooper defended the controversial VAT raid as “fair and sensible”.

“Other organisations and institutions have to pay VAT, we do think it’s fair for private schools to pay VAT and for that money to be used to recruit 6,500 teachers for our state schools right across the country, and to make sure we can get mental health professionals into our schools because there is a mental health crisis going on with our children,” she said.

Quite a lot of lobbying is going on

Asked whether Labour was planning to build temporary classrooms to accommodate children who had to be taken out their schools, she replied: “The calculations and the work that Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, and others have done is that, in terms of both the funding that’s raised and the processes around this, this can all be managed.”

She added: “I understand that there is quite a lot of lobbying going on at the moment involving some of the private schools that don’t want to have to pay the VAT and it’s for the private schools to decide what impact that it has in terms of their fees.

“But we do think that this is about having sensible arrangements in place that are fair across different organisations and making sure that we can fund the big increase in teachers that we need, the mental health professionals in our schools that we need so that we can get the best possible future for all of our children.”

Ms Cooper was asked a total of four times what sort of practical solutions Labour had for the issue of pupils being displaced, but refused to answer the question, insisting only that the policy could be “sensibly managed”.

She also insisted that it was for private schools themselves to decide what they do about their fees, saying: “They will need to pay the VAT just like everybody else does. It’s for them to decide then what they want to do about their fees.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will push ahead with the plan to apply 20 per cent VAT to private school fees “straight away” if Labour wins power on July 4.