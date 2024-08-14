Watch Zoë Kravitz Go Deep on "Blink Twice"

What’s the hardest thing about making a movie? For Zoë Kravitz, it wasn’t building a cast or writing the script (though you can read more about that later)—it was the location. Her directorial debut, Blink Twice, out August 23, takes place on a billionaire's private island, which came with sick views and excruciating conditions.

“It was Mexico in the summer, so it was so fucking hot,” Kravitz says in Esquire's latest episode of "Explain This." Aside from the sweltering temperatures, filming outside came with some logistical challenges. “In terms of lighting things and stuff, you just kinda have to embrace it,” Kravitz explained. “Even makeup, we just kind of gave up trying to fight the sweat and kind of tried to use it for the film.” That’s not all. “And the bugs!” Kravitz added. “It was intense, but everyone was so happy to be there. We made it work.”

Blink Twice is a psychological thriller starring Channing Tatum as Slater King, a tech mogul who invites a cocktail waitress (Naomi Ackie) and her friend (Alia Shawkat) to his island for a luxurious getaway. The girls expect to spend their time partying and relaxing on the beach, but their trip takes a turn when they sense that Slater isn’t as trustworthy as he seems.

Kravitz said her inspiration for the movie came from “an itch that needed to be scratched.” The film is meant to challenge the patriarchy. “I wanted to explore a world where women, specifically, stopped playing by the rules,” she said. Thankfully, the cast was able to bring that vision to life.

When asked about the casting process, Kravitz spoke fondly of Ackie, the British actress who plays the film's protagonist, Frida. “I’d seen her [Ackie] work in End of the Fucking World, which she’s fantastic in, and I’d seen Master of None,” said Kravitz. “Her performances are just jaw-dropping.”

Once they go the ball rolling, Kravitz knew that Ackie was perfect for the job. “She just instantly understood what I was trying to say, the world I wanted to create, the characters. It was just so easy; I didn’t have to explain anything to her.” She also left a glowing review for Tatum. “Chan has this incredible monologue at the end of the movie, which, he’s amazing in it. And it was so amazing to watch him do something so different and so brave and so bold and vulnerable. It’s a monster of a scene, and he’s exquisite in it.”

The duo made it look easy, but nailing Frida and Slater’s unnerving dynamic was no simple feat. Kravitz took notes from some of her favorite thrillers. “I love psychological horror,” she said. “I think exploring the horror of being alive and living in a society—and, you know, we’re so fragile. Our brains are so fragile. And once you start to question your reality, which everyone does from time to time, it’s so scary.”

You Might Also Like