Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting in Orillia; officer injured

ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a police shooting left one dead in Orillia.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a fight at a residence just before 2 p.m. Thursday, with an individual involved in the altercation located on a different street.

Police went to the area and when interacting with the person involved, the responding officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries.

The officer fired their weapon at the other person, and they were pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The watchdog has released few details, including information about the victim, while it waits to inform their family members.

Ontario's police watchdog handles cases involving police in which someone is killed or injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press