Watchdog finds no misconduct in former AG Bill Barr publicizing missing 2020 ballots

WASHINGTON – A Justice Department watchdog found Thursday that former Attorney General Bill Barr was involved in publicizing that nine ballots were discarded in Pennsylvania during the hotly contested 2020 election, but cleared Barr of misconduct.

U.S. Attorney David Freed issued a press release announcing the military ballots – seven for former President Donald Trump and two for unknown candidates – were discarded Sept. 24, 2020. But investigators already knew at that point they would not charge the election contractor, who was mentally impaired and who discarded by ballots by mistake, according to an investigation by the department's Office of Inspector General.

The Justice Department manual and longstanding policy is for prosecutors not to comment on ongoing, uncharged investigations.

The inspector general investigated the incident and found that Barr called Freed twice before the announcement of discarded ballots.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is seen on video during his deposition for the public hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 9, 2022.

Barr told Trump about the discarded ballots “marked for Trump,” which wasn’t publicly known, before Freed announced them. Trump talked about the discarded ballots on a national radio show the next day.

Trump disputed the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden with claims of widespread voter fraud, but state and federal officials found no widespread fraud. Barr later told a House committee called Trump's "avalanche" of claims "nonsense," "absolute rubbish."

“Based on our factual findings described in detail in this report, we concluded that, while the decision by Barr and Freed to issue a statement was within their discretion, the statement ultimately issued did not comply with the Justice Manual,” the inspector general’s report said.

But neither Barr nor Freed committed misconduct thanks to regulations that recognize the attorney general has discretion to public disclose information about ongoing investigations, according to the report.

The inspector general’s review included documents, emails and text messages, and interviews with 19 people including Freed and several senior Justice Department officials.

Barr declined to participate in a voluntary interview with the inspector general about the incident.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former AG Barr cleared in publicizing discarded ballots: watchdog