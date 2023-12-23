Watchdog warns of pre-Christmas spike in scam calls across France

Nine out of 10 French people are thrown into a "state of stress" after being cold called by companies on their mobile phones amid a growing risk of scams, a French consumer watchdog has said.

"The problem is not just aimed at the elderly and landline telephones," said Cédric Musso, of the consumer NGO UFC Que Choisir.

A few months ago, 83-year-old Georgette Guideau went to a health insurance agency near her home in Haute-Garonne after receiving a call from someone pretending to be a social security agent.

"You really have to be careful. My granddaughter tells me to stop answering numbers I don't know," she said.

The octogenarian was approached by malicious con artists in 2021, when she signed up for a supposedly cheaper electricity contract after receiving a call.

An agent from the fake company then went to her home to "install" a box on her electricity meter, changed all the light bulbs and billed her for the whole thing.

In 2022, 47,620 consumers reported being victims of abusive canvassing to the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control DGCCRF.

"Soliciting" and "off-premises sales" represented the second largest category of fines issued by the DGCCRF, amounting to almost €3.5 million in 2022.

Getting round the law

However Romain Bonenfant, director general of the Fédération Française des Télécoms – which brings together all the major French telephone operators – said legislation regarding soliciting was being tightened.

Consumers can also register with Bloctel – a service provided by the DGCCRF – which prohibits any professional from canvassing a consumer on the list.



