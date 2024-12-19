‘I watched my son die of sepsis at hospital where I work’

A consultant paediatrician has described how she watched her son die from sepsis at the hospital where she works.

William Hewes, 22, died at Homerton Hospital in Hackney, east London, in January last year within 24 hours of being admitted after meningitis, caused by an infection, developed into sepsis.

The 6 ft 6in history and politics student was said to have been fit and healthy before the infection.

An inquest into his death was scheduled to begin at Poplar coroner’s court on Thursday but it was adjourned to Feb 13.

Deborah Burns, Mr Hewes’s mother, is a consultant paediatrician at the hospital, where she has worked for more than 20 years.

‘I was not listened to’

In a statement provided by her lawyers, she said: “I was present throughout his admission. I witnessed him receiving inadequate care despite my raising concerns. I was not listened to and I watched him die.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since then, I have met with almost two years of resistance and lack of engagement. This has taken a terrible toll on me and my family and added another layer of pain to our grief.

“All I was asking was for an open, honest and thorough investigation to take place so that vital lessons could be learnt from William’s death. I have a personal moral duty and professional obligation to act on what I witnessed.

“The added dimension is that it is my workplace. I wanted to help prevent what happened to William happening to other young people, to give them the best chances of survival to be able to continue to live their lives, to contribute to society, to love and be loved, as William very much was.”

The inquest was due to begin on Thursday at Poplar coroner’s court in east London, but will now go ahead in February - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

Dr Burns wants the inquest to look into whether there were any delays in her son’s care which affected the outcome in his case, and whether there are any lessons that need to be learned, according Dr Ron Daniels, an independent expert witness for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Rohde, a lawyer at Fieldfisher who represents the family, said: “It is difficult to understand how an organisation to which Deborah dedicated her life as a paediatrician could so profoundly let her and her son down.

“If Deborah, an experienced paediatrician, was not listened to, what hope do other parents have of getting doctors to hear their concerns?

“We cannot keep giving stories to the press about mismanagement of sepsis and see no change in how medical staff react. We now call on the trust to listen, to learn and to improve – otherwise, what else can we do?”

Homerton Hospital said in a statement that it has taken “appropriate steps” since Mr Hewes’s death to continue to reinforce awareness of suspected sepsis in patients attending A&E.

“Losing a child is an unimaginable tragedy, and our hearts go out to Dr Burns and her family during this devastating time,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We extend our deepest condolences and want to acknowledge the profound impact this loss has had on Dr Burns and her family.

“As a member of our consultant paediatric medical team, Dr Burns has always been a much admired and respected member of our staff at Homerton. We have reached out to Dr Burns on a number of occasions over the past 22 months and will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile a separate inquest heard there was “insufficient bed stock” at a hospital where a nurse who died from sepsis worked.

Zoe Bell, 28, died on Dec 24 2022 after waiting 12 hours in A&E at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, Bucks, where she had been working shifts.

Giving evidence at her inquest on Thursday, Andrew McLaren, chief medical officer at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, said there were “a number of factors that contributed to the issues that night”, including a lack of observations on Ms Bell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr McLaren told Buckinghamshire coroner’s court: “There were a number of interactions with Zoe which we accept were not fully documented.

“It wasn’t that nobody was coming to see her (Zoe), but they were making clinical decisions at the time that she was OK.”

‘Clear failures’ in care

Speaking after the inquest found Ms Bell died of natural causes, her family said there had been “clear failures” in her care.

Her father Nick said: “Zoe was a beautiful and delicate young woman with so much potential, and her absence leaves a hole in our lives that can never be filled.

“It is a heartfelt wish that lessons can be learnt from Zoe’s death and that changes are made to the way A&E departments are run, and the coroner has indicated that he will now take time to consider these.

“We want doctors to have great awareness of the symptoms of these infections in healthy young people, who can sometimes mask their symptoms. We want medics to take greater account of the concerns of patients and their families, who may be best placed to notice changes in their loved one’s condition.

“We want A&E units to examine patients more quickly and timely, for their symptoms to be recognised and treated with more urgency. Now that the inquest process has concluded, it is difficult to comprehend that an otherwise healthy, 28-year-old who had flu can go to A&E with a serious viral infection and pass away within 20 hours.”

“The outcome of the inquest is that nothing the hospital could have done would have made a difference.

“The factual evidence that has come up (said) there were significant failures, failures in Zoe’s care, in the treatment of sepsis, which ultimately took her life while she was in the emergency department.

“I will counter that with the exceptional care that she got in ICU, because the doctors and nurses who allowed me to stand alongside them were working their hardest and trying their best to save Zoe’s life, and they were exceptional. But (there were) clear failures in Zoe’s care.”