Watching the Caribbean for new tropical developments

Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.
Thousands of people were rescued from flooded homes and cars.
Helene could be a roadblock to what would otherwise be a spectacular fall weekend in southern Ontario
With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby shot this video of a storm surge that washed away nearby mobile homes in Steinhatchee, Florida. Rigsby was riding out the storm in a house nearby. Speaking to CNN, he said several of the homes floated away and “crashed into each other.”
Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it nears The Big Bend of Florida with landfall estimated around 10pm local time as a destructive category 4 hurricane. This is an extreme and life-threatening situation with unavoidable impacts. Meteorologist Laura Power has everything you need to know.
Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful
More than 50 people have been rescued after being stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital Friday due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Helene, according to a city official.
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 56 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
A look at Charlotte and western North Carolina as Hurricane Helene moves through the region.
After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.