Have you been watching closely? Take the Observer TV quiz of 2024

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell played Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew in Netflix drama Scoop. Five months later, who played them in Amazon’s A Very Royal Scandal? Billie Piper and Michael Sheen Ruth Wilson and Alex Jennings Keeley Hawes and Hugh Grant Ruth Wilson and Michael Sheen

In series two of The Traitors, contestant Diane went viral both for sipping a poisoned chalice of “fizzy rosé” and for another much-quoted line. Can you finish it? “Paul just couldn’t be my son …” “But Brian is” “But Ross is” “But Zack is” “But Jonny is”

What was the name of Baby Reindeer’s protagonist, a barman and aspiring comedian played by the show’s creator, Richard Gadd? Gary Gunning Danny Diggs Donny Dunn Darrien O’Connor

Which soap opera aired its last ever episode on 14 November? Doctors Hollyoaks Home and Away Neighbours

Which Bafta-winning female actor played a campaigning office operator and a gangland matriarch in TV dramas this year? Lesley Manville Lorraine Ashbourne Sarah Lancashire Monica Dolan

Actor Derek Thompson, best known as charge nurse Charlie Fairhead from Casualty, had a role in which crime drama this year? The Responder Sherwood Shetland Blue Lights

What was unusual about Ripley, the Patricia Highsmith adaptation which streamed on Netflix this spring? Each episode was shot in one continuous take Its star, Andrew Scott, was silent during several episodes It was filmed almost entirely in black and white Its scripts were partly AI-generated

Which actor discovered on ITV’s DNA Journey that the man he thought was his father wasn’t his biological parent? Danny Dyer John Simm Jason Watkins Philip Glenister

What did Curb Your Enthusiasm, Yellowstone, My Brilliant Friend, Inside No 9 and Blue Bloods have in common this year? They all recast a major character after the actor died They all aired a prequel series They all killed off their lead character They all aired their final seasons

What were the surnames of on-off lovers Emma and Dexter in the Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls’s One Day? Hathaway and Sturgess Duncan and Woodhall Morley and Mayhew Simpson and Stone

How did disgraced presenter Phillip Schofield attempt to rehabilitate his TV career this autumn? By undertaking special forces training in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins By doing a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan By being cast away on desert island By braving the jungle in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

What was the name of Nicole Kidman’s character - a famous novelist and head of a wealthy Nantucket family - in autumn’s Netflix hit The Perfect Couple? Grace Broderick Fraser Celeste Scott Wright Greer Garrison Winbury Merritt Monaco Graham

In the third season of The Bear, chef Terry (played by Olivia Colman) unexpectedly closed her acclaimed Chicago restaurant, where Carmy once worked. What was it called? Ever Avec Elske French Laundry