Have you been watching closely? Take the Observer TV quiz of 2024
Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell played Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew in Netflix drama Scoop. Five months later, who played them in Amazon’s A Very Royal Scandal?
Billie Piper and Michael Sheen
Ruth Wilson and Alex Jennings
Keeley Hawes and Hugh Grant
Ruth Wilson and Michael Sheen
In series two of The Traitors, contestant Diane went viral both for sipping a poisoned chalice of “fizzy rosé” and for another much-quoted line. Can you finish it? “Paul just couldn’t be my son …”
“But Brian is”
“But Ross is”
“But Zack is”
“But Jonny is”
What was the name of Baby Reindeer’s protagonist, a barman and aspiring comedian played by the show’s creator, Richard Gadd?
Gary Gunning
Danny Diggs
Donny Dunn
Darrien O’Connor
Which soap opera aired its last ever episode on 14 November?
Doctors
Hollyoaks
Home and Away
Neighbours
Which Bafta-winning female actor played a campaigning office operator and a gangland matriarch in TV dramas this year?
Lesley Manville
Lorraine Ashbourne
Sarah Lancashire
Monica Dolan
Actor Derek Thompson, best known as charge nurse Charlie Fairhead from Casualty, had a role in which crime drama this year?
The Responder
Sherwood
Shetland
Blue Lights
What was unusual about Ripley, the Patricia Highsmith adaptation which streamed on Netflix this spring?
Each episode was shot in one continuous take
Its star, Andrew Scott, was silent during several episodes
It was filmed almost entirely in black and white
Its scripts were partly AI-generated
Which actor discovered on ITV’s DNA Journey that the man he thought was his father wasn’t his biological parent?
Danny Dyer
John Simm
Jason Watkins
Philip Glenister
What did Curb Your Enthusiasm, Yellowstone, My Brilliant Friend, Inside No 9 and Blue Bloods have in common this year?
They all recast a major character after the actor died
They all aired a prequel series
They all killed off their lead character
They all aired their final seasons
What were the surnames of on-off lovers Emma and Dexter in the Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls’s One Day?
Hathaway and Sturgess
Duncan and Woodhall
Morley and Mayhew
Simpson and Stone
How did disgraced presenter Phillip Schofield attempt to rehabilitate his TV career this autumn?
By undertaking special forces training in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
By doing a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan
By being cast away on desert island
By braving the jungle in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
What was the name of Nicole Kidman’s character - a famous novelist and head of a wealthy Nantucket family - in autumn’s Netflix hit The Perfect Couple?
Grace Broderick Fraser
Celeste Scott Wright
Greer Garrison Winbury
Merritt Monaco Graham
In the third season of The Bear, chef Terry (played by Olivia Colman) unexpectedly closed her acclaimed Chicago restaurant, where Carmy once worked. What was it called?
Ever
Avec
Elske
French Laundry
Five years ago, Fleabag popularised the “hot priest”. Which 2024 series spawned the term “hot rabbi”?
The Decameron
Nobody Wants This
Alice & Jack
My Mum, Your Dad
Solutions
1:D, 2:B, 3:C, 4:A, 5:D, 6:D, 7:C, 8:B, 9:D, 10:C, 11:C, 12:C, 13:A, 14:B
Scores
A perfect score! Now for the doping test
You're a square-eyed couch potato (in a good way)
You're a square-eyed couch potato (in a good way)
You know your onions
You know your onions
The quintessential casual viewer
The quintessential casual viewer
You'll never make it on to Eggheads
You'll never make it on to Eggheads
Shameless? More like shameful
Shameless? More like shameful
Where have you been? On the moon?
Where have you been? On the moon?
Do you even know what television is?
Do you even know what television is?