Watching Lifelong St. Albans resident recalls fighting in WWII on 80th Anniversary of D-Day
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
It comes after the Russian president has made repeated threats against the West.
Amid preparations for one of the most complex military operations ever undertaken, the famous British general kept it simple.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) PAC made a subtle dig at former President Trump in a new D-Day-themed advertisement Thursday. The ad, posted on the social platform X to mark the D-Day anniversary, features clips of presidents including former Presidents Eisenhower and George W. Bush discussing the military action in Normandy. Following the clips of…
The former president’s rights are set to be restricted by the department, reports say.
Western armor beats its adversaries one-on-one, but World War II showed that mass wins wars, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon and James Holland wrote.
Former President Donald Trump continues to try to depict Democrats as the “true radicals” on abortion policy. To make his case, though, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has made wildly inaccurate claims.
A Russian soldier who plans offensives said it's hard to send troops into fights where they will likely die, but he can't be honest with them.
Three veterans slammed former President Trump as a “draft dodger” and argued he is unfit to be commander in chief in a new video from President Biden’s reelection campaign unveiled Thursday, marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Marine Corps veteran Curtis Register, Army veteran Ed McCabe and Navy veteran Matthew McLaughlin participated in…
The South Carolina senator scolded Democrats for trying to “politicize” access to contraceptives.
Geoff Duncan utterly trashed Donald Trump with his reason for voting for President Joe Biden in November.
Judge Aileen Cannon is planning on holding a sprawling hearing on Donald Trump’s request to declare Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel invalid. Cannon on Tuesday said that a variety of political partisans and constitutional scholars not otherwise involved with the case can join in the oral arguments on June 21. Attorney Elliot Williams discusses the controversial decision on “CNN This Morning.”
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish soldier who was stabbed last month at the eastern border with Belarus has died, Poland's military said Thursday. It said earlier the soldier was stabbed in the chest by a migrant who reached through the bars of the border barrier.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday appointed two far-right Republicans to the powerful House Intelligence Committee, positioning two close allies of Donald Trump who worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election on a panel that receives sensitive classified briefings and oversees the work of America's spy agencies.
A visit to the Pennsylvania House floor by two former police officers who helped protect the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot of 2021 drew boos and walkouts by some Republican legislators this week. Witnesses said the appearance Wednesday by former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and his ex-boss, former Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, triggered a distinctly negative response from some Republicans, with someone even shouting that they were cowards. House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, who welcomed Gonell and Dunn to the floor, called the GOP reaction to the former officers disrespectful.
The former president's list of fictional victories has grown a little.
There's just one problem: Doing so would fly in the face of a 150-year-old law.
Dmitry Lobovikov, a former junior sergeant in the Russian military, said he was drunk when he killed seven soldiers with a grenade.
A new intelligence bulletin details China's efforts to target current and former Western military personnel to "bolster" its military capabilities.
France plans to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron told French TV stations on Thursday. Macron said that on Friday, on the occasion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to France as part of D-Day anniversary celebrations, his government would announce it will provide the warplanes to Ukraine.