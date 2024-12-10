Watching Ralph Wiggum catch a Bengals TD from Bart Simpson truly boggled the mind

The Simpsons Funday Football broadcast featured some truly wild moments, but none more mind-boggling than Ralph Wiggum catching a touchdown from Bart Simpson.

Yes, Chief Wiggum's son hauled in a Cincinnati Bengals touchdown from Bart, which was really Ja'Marr Chase snagging a pass from Joe Burrow. Super Nintendo Chalmers would be proud.

Could you have predicted a year ago a major ESPN broadcast would show a Burrow-to-Chase touchdown with Bart and Ralph from The Simpsons?

No, no you couldn't have. This is too wonderful for comprehension... or terrible. We're not entirely sure. Ralph Wiggum now has an NFL touchdown, and you don't. Process that as you go to sleep.

Bart Simpson to Ralph Wiggum TD!@TheSimpsons Funday Football on Disney+ and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/8aMzYvgCCB — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2024

More NFL!

Homer Simpson threw a TD for the Cowboys, and it sparked so many jokes

Stephen A. Smith delivered a Simpsons-ized rant on the Simpsons Funday Football broadcast

Justin Jefferson was so excited to reunite with Kirk Cousins in a wholesome mic'd-up exchange

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Watching Ralph Wiggum catch a Bengals TD from Bart Simpson truly boggled the mind