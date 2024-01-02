Watching the west: January 1 Omaha
The seismic event occurred at 8:27 am local time 11 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, and 13 miles from Los Angeles
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
HALIFAX — Not so long ago, the largest community in Cape Breton was best known as home to one of the most toxic waste sites in North America: the infamous Sydney tar ponds. Containing one million tonnes of oozing sewage and industrial sludge — left behind after centuries of steelmaking — the site has since been capped with concrete and transformed into a sprawling urban park that opened 10 years ago. "It's a transformation from what was an industrial economy to one that is more service-based wit
A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, leaving at least eight people dead and damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes. Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area on Monday afternoon. Eight people were confirmed dead in Wajima city, officials said.
Above-seasonal temperatures and lack of snowfall dominated the month of December for many locations across Ontario.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert after issuing one following a series of major earthquakes Monday but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come. The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. It was unclear how many people might have been killed or hurt. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported more than a dozen strong qu
It was anything but a typical December across Canada, with fluctuating temperatures, record warmth and disconcerting levels of snow. All the details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
A powerful earthquake rocked homes in Ishikawa, Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says authorities are working to assess the damage.
Some of the top animal stories of 2023 include the adoption of a massive cat, a golden retriever farm in Vermont and a giraffe born without spots.
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage, captured in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, shows utility poles and electrical wires swaying dangerouslyAccording to Niigata Crisis Management and Disaster Prevention Bureau tremors above a magnitude 5 were felt across the city.A tsunami warning was in effect, with authorities urging locals to “move away from the coast and rivers and evacuate to a nearby hill or tall building.” Credit: @hat_____ta via Storyful
Visitors also saw humpback whales and thousands of dolphins.
Southern Ontario is about to experience a snowy interlude before the sun makes its return after an overcast December. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides a glimpse into this transitional weather.
Sharing prams with monkeys and relaxing with the lions - the Clews family recall their wild upbringing.
At least four people have been confirmed dead after a major earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, triggering tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major blaze. The 7.5-magnitude quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu at 4:10 pm (0710 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Japanese authorities put the magnitude at 7.6 and said that it was one of more than 50 quakes of 3.2 magnitude or more to rock the regio
A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were called off.
STORY: A powerful earthquake hit central Japan on Monday (January 1). Residents rushed to evacuate from coastal areas as the quake, according to public broadcaster NHK, triggered waves of more than three feet along parts of the Sea of Japan. It also destroyed buildings, knocked out power to thousands of homes and disrupted flights in the region. Following the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.The major tsunami warning was the first since 2011.Russia also issued tsunami warnings in its far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka.Tourist Baldwin Chia experienced the quake from Japan’s alps. “So the whole room was shaking, the TV was shaking. I had to keep everything on the table. Yeah, I do, I did feel safe in my room, though. But everything else was shaking."Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said on NHK that authorities are assessing the extent of any damage and residents need to prepare for more potential tremors.A Japanese utilities provider said more than 36,000 households had lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.
Evacuation orders and tsunami warnings were in place along the west Japan coast on January 1 after a massive earthquake, measured locally at 7.6 magnitude, hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This video was recorded near the quake’s epicenter, in Anamizu. The source described how her house was partially destroyed, and said the “road was torn to pieces,” with aftershocks still being felt.The source said she was safe and planning to evacuate, but a cutoff road was delaying this. Credit: @HARUpin_u via Storyful
The blaze burned in the cargo ship’s hold from Thursday to Sunday
Preliminary climate data from NOAA and analysis from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine indicate the global temperature anomaly finished higher than 2016’s record of 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) above average. December’s global observations are still being analyzed, but annual temperature anomalies for the first time could be more than 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.