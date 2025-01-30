Water bills in England and Wales to rise by average of £10 per month

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

The average annual water bill will rise by £26% or £123 in the next financial year alone, according to industry figures covering England and Wales.

Water UK confirmed how inflation-busting hikes, determined by the regulator Ofwat in December, would play out from 1 April when a new five-year pricing period begins.

The watchdog allowed bills to rise sharply from 2025-30, but not by as much as suppliers had wanted, to help fund badly needed infrastructure upgrades in key areas, such as storm overflows to prevent sewage spills.

Water UK, which represents the water firms, said the average water and wastewater bill would go up from £480 to £603 during 2025/26 - an increase of about £10 a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the increases will be even harder to swallow for many.

Southern Water customers will see the largest in percentage terms, a 47% increase, taking their average bill to £703.

Bills for households covered by Hafren Dyfrdwy and South West Water will rise by 32%.

Thames Water's 16 million customers face a 31% hike to £639 - a rise of £151 - at a time when the company is still scrambling to secure its financial future amid a massive debt pile that could yet tip it towards a special administration process.

Water UK explained that the rises may be higher than customers were expecting as the annual totals now included inflation calculations.

The body also said that the increases across households would also vary, depending on circumstances such as water use and whether a water meter was installed.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will come into force at a time when consumers are facing a surge in other costs.

Industry estimates suggest another hefty increase in energy bills will be seen from April, when the energy price cap is adjusted to reflect higher wholesale prices.

Council tax is also among the bills set for above-inflation rises.

Poorer households get support

Water UK said that it recognised the impact that rising water bills would have on poorer households, pledging that more than three million would receive support worth £4.1bn over the five-year pricing period.

It urged those concerned about paying the increase to contact their supplier.

Water UK also sought to reassure customers that they would see a return, following widespread anger over historic dividends for shareholders.

Water UK said firms would invest around £20bn each year to 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Sky News:
Chancellor announces backing for third Heathrow runway
Love Island star freed on bail after being jailed for dog attack

Upgrade works will include nine new reservoirs and increased capacity at 1,700 wastewater treatment works to reduce pollution and clear up rivers.

Water UK admits rises 'will be difficult'

Water UK chief executive David Henderson said: "We understand increasing bills is never welcome and, while we urgently need investment in our water and sewage infrastructure, we know that for many this increase will be difficult.

"Water companies will invest a record £20bn in 2025-26 to support economic growth, build more homes, secure our water supplies and end sewage entering our rivers and seas."

The industry has argued that constraints on bills over 15 years, coupled with climate change and population growth, have been responsible for the growing pollution crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regulator says bill rises are 'challenge'

Ofwat has denied this, saying companies must take responsibility.

Its chief executive David Black said of the bill rises ahead: "We recognise the challenge that some customers are facing with increasing financial pressures and understand that the water sector is not the only area where customers are faced with rising costs.

"While water bills will vary depending on the circumstances of each household, the average increase forecasted for 2025/26 will be 26% or £123.

"We have pushed companies to double the amount of support over the next five-year period and strongly encourage customers who are struggling to pay their water bills to contact their water company to access this."

Latest Stories

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • Things to know about the Trump administration order on miles per gallon for cars and pickups

    DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co

  • More snow on the doorsteps for Ontario amid looming pattern swap

    How much snow will you wake up to, Ontario? After a snowy Tuesday evening, impacting the commute, bands of lake-effect snow will pick up once again as the clipper departs the region Wednesday.

  • Should I warm up my car before driving on frigid winter days? Here's what experts say

    Experts warn that older cars and electric vehicles may need some extra care before hitting the road in winter.

  • A NASA spacecraft scooped rubble from an asteroid. Here's what was inside

    Scientists have finally had a close look at the rubble collected by a NASA spacecraft from an asteroid. In it, they've found new clues about the ingredients for life that were present in the early solar system and how they might have come to Earth.An international team of scientists has released some of their discoveries about the samples collected by the NASA spacecraft Osiris-REx from the near-Earth carbon-rich asteroid Bennu in 2020 and returned to Earth in 2023.Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid

  • Mile-long underwater volcano could erupt off West Coast this year, scientists say

    Scientists are predicting that a mile-long volcano off the U.S. West Coast will erupt this year. The Axial Seamount, an underwater volcano located about 300 miles off the coast of Oregon, is displaying behavior that indicates an eruption is imminent in 2025, William Chadwick, an associate professor of geology at the University of Oregon, told ABC News. The seamount is the most active submarine volcano in the northeast Pacific, and researchers have been monitoring it for the last 30 years, during which it has erupted three times, Chadwick said.

  • Yukon, federal governments reject proposed placer mine on creek used for drinking water

    The Yukon and federal governments have rejected a proposed placer mine along a creek outside Whitehorse, after local residents and First Nations argued it would cause irreparable harm to the waterway that they rely on.The territory's Mineral Resources Branch, along with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, this month signed off on an earlier recommendation from the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) to say no to the project.The board decided last May that the proposed placer

  • Watch a miles-long cluster of dolphins captured on drone video

    A miles-long cluster of dolphins has been filmed leaping and gliding across Carmel Bay off the central coast of California, forming an unusual “super pod” of more than 1,500 of the marine creatures.

  • Halifax issues overnight parking bans as snow pushes eastward in Atlantic Canada

    Back-to-back storm systems will impact travel across parts of Atlantic Canada as January comes to a close, with heavy snow and gusty winds taking aim

  • Travel in Ontario remains treacherous amid blustery winds and snow

    A combination of snow and howling wind gusts will continue to make for difficult travel in Ontario into Tuesday, so plan ahead and brace for slower commutes, as well as additional power outages

  • How to quickly defrost your windshield this winter — and common mistakes to avoid

    With snow squall warnings and extreme cold warnings in effect for parts of Canada, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.

  • £400m for innovative water schemes to tackle pollution, leaks and climate change

    Regulator Ofwat announced the doubling of funding for its Innovation Fund which has already funded concrete printing, pipebots and nature schemes.

  • Toothpicks, bones and animal hair: What's allowed in your Windsor-Essex green bin in October

    What's allowed in the garbage will change later this year, as Ontario's provincially mandated organic waste diversion program begins this fall in Windsor-Essex.Collection starts the week of Oct. 21 in approximately 120,000 households in Windsor, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, LaSalle and Essex. That doesn't cover apartment complexes and businesses — both of which are not legislated to be a part of the program.Kits will be distributed to curbsides for three months, starting in September. They'll consist of

  • Best snow blowers and snow throwers for Canadian winter 2025: Ego, Greenworks, Snow Joe and more

    From gas and cordless snow blowers to battery-powered and electric options, we've rounded up the best snow blowers for Canadians this winter.

  • California wildfires latest: Rain brings relief — and mudslides — to burn areas in Los Angeles

    More than an inch of rain fell in parts of Los Angeles Monday afternoon, triggering flash flood watches and warnings in areas scorched by this month's wildfires.

  • Climate Deniers Chased Out of LA HQ by Wildfires While Still Blaming Blazes on ‘Environmental Regulations’

    PragerU, the prominent right-wing advocacy group that promotes climate change denialism, was forced to evacuate its West Coast headquarters by the Los Angeles wildfires, which experts and scientists have said were exacerbated by climate change, the Daily Beast can reveal. The Daily Beast had reached out to the group to request comment for an unrelated story on the use of PragerU-produced materials in public schools when a spokesperson for PragerU replied that its offices are “closed right now du

  • School buses cancelled across eastern Ontario because of snow

    All English and French school buses are cancelled in eastern Ontario Wednesday because of the weather.Environment Canada had a winter weather travel advisory in place because of the snow.Earlier in the morning it covered the entire region except for western Renfrew County, but the advisories started lifting west to east by 8:30 a.m. They were all gone by around 11:30 a.m.Before sunrise the alert called for up to five more centimetres of snow in eastern Ontario by noon and five to 10 more centime

  • Energy Companies Stocks Plummet as DeepSeek Shows AI Doesn't Need Entire Coal Plants to Cheat on Homework

    The Market Speaks After just one day of market trading, Hangzhou-based AI startup DeepSeek has absolutely liquidated the AI tech bubble. Today, tech stocks continue to be volatile for AI-adjacent industries. The semiconductor company Broadcom was down over 17.5 percent over two days, and Nvidia continues to fluctuate after shedding nearly $600 billion in one day, dragging the NASDAQ down by 3 percent. Now joining them are energy and utility corporations, as investors reel from the knock-on effec

  • Flurries expected Wednesday after blast of winter weather in GTA

    Flurries and cold temperatures are expected in the Toronto area Wednesday, after a blast of winter weather brought snow to the region overnight and into the morning.Environment Canada says that snow should taper off around noon, leaving the city with mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries.The temperature is set to fall to -4C in the afternoon, with wind chill values of -13.This comes after the weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory earlier in the day, warning th

  • Cold-stunned green sea turtles are recovering at a Florida marinelife center

    An arctic blast that brought a rare snowfall to northern Florida last week left green sea turtles as far south as St. Augustine suffering from a condition known as cold stunning. (AP Video/Cody Jackson)