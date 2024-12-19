Water bills to rise by average of 36% over next five years, says water regulator Ofwat

Average water bills in England and Wales will increase by 36% over the next five years, water regulator Ofwat has said.

The rise is equivalent to an average extra of £31 per year.

Water companies had asked for an average rise of 40%.

The regulator's draft determinations issued in July said the bills would rise by an average of 21% up to 2030.

It comes as almost 60,000 homes across Hampshire are without water because of a "technical issue" at a Southern Water supply works.

These Southern Water customers will experience the biggest bill rise of all eleven water and wastewater companies, a 53% hike. The company had sought an increase of 83%.

Customers of Wessex Water will have the lowest, 21%, bill rise.

The 16 million customers of the UK's biggest water company Thames Water will see bills become 35% more expensive. It's below the 53% requested by the utility.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said, "We recognise it is a difficult time for many, and we are acutely aware of the impact that bill increases will have for some customers. That is why it is vital that companies are stepping up their support for customers who struggle to pay.

"We have robustly examined all funding requests to make sure they provide value for money and deliver real improvements while ensuring the sector can attract the levels of investment it needs to meet environmental requirements."

