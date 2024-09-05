Water Bosses Could Face Two Years In Jail Under Government Pollution Crackdown

Water firm bosses could be jailed for up to two years under government plans to tackle pollution.

A new law being introduced to parliament today aims to address public fury at sewage being dumped in rivers, lakes and the sea across the UK.

The Water (Special Measures) Bill also hands new powers to regulators to ban bonuses for company chiefs.

Campaigners have been demanding action for years, but the last Tory government failed to tackle the record levels of human waste in the country’s waterways.

Environment secretary Steve Reed said: “The public are furious that in 21st century Britain, record levels of sewage are being pumped into our rivers, lakes and seas. After years of neglect, our waterways are now in an unacceptable state.

“That is why I am announcing immediate action to end the disgraceful behaviour of water companies and their bosses.

“Under this government, water executives will no longer line their own pockets whilst pumping out this filth. If they refuse to comply, they could end up in the dock and face prison time. ”

Reed said further legislation will be introduced to reform how the water industry is run and speed up improvements to “clean up our waterways for good”.

However, critics said the draft legislation does not go far enough.

Lib Dem environment spokesman Tim Farron said: “On the surface, this new bill simply doesn’t look up to scratch to tackling the sewage scandal that has plagued our nation’s rivers and waterways.

“Only a complete overhaul of this disgraced industry and a tough new regulator will end the sewage crisis.

“This looks to be a job half done by the government, now Liberal Democrat MPs will push them to go much further and faster in ending this scandal once and for all.”

