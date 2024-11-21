Water companies blocked from using customer cash for 'undeserved' bonuses
Nine water companies have been blocked from using customer money to fund "undeserved" bonuses by the industry's regulator.
Some call Howard Lutnick the “most hated man on Wall Street.” Others applaud his business acumen and consistent charity efforts after the World Trade Center devastation.
The BoC's closely-watched measures of core inflation also accelerated slightly in October.
He may not have to now, but things could look different if the marriage ends.
President Vladimir Putin accused the operator of Tomtor, Russia's largest rare earth deposit, of delaying the deposit's development, suggesting it should either raise investment or seek help from third parties, including the state. Tomtor, located in the north of the Siberian region of Yakutia, is a key project in Russia's plans to boost output of the metals that are used in the defence industry and in making mobile phones and electric cars, to reduce reliance on imports from China.
The Canadian dollar strengthened for a second day against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data spurred investors to reduce bets on another outsized interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada. Canada's annual inflation rate increased to 2.0% in October from 1.6% in September, eclipsing the 1.9% rate that economists had forecast, as gas prices fell less than the previous month. "This was a relatively hotter inflation report that tentatively scaled back the probability of upsizing December's likely rate cut but with further important developments still ahead," Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, said in a note.
As global markets navigate the uncertainties surrounding policy changes under the new U.S. administration and fluctuating interest rates, investors are keenly observing sector-specific impacts and broader economic indicators. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a measure of stability and income potential, making them an attractive consideration for portfolios seeking to balance growth with reliable returns amidst market volatility.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nvidia on Wednesday reported a surge in third-quarter profit and sales as demand for its specialized computer chips that power artificial intelligence systems remains robust.
Saudi Arabia has signaled that is is ready to flood the market with oil if OPEC doesn't commit to curbing supply. That bodes ill for Russia.
Multiple analysts said Wednesday’s call could prove to be a “sell the news” event, just like last quarter.
As global markets grapple with uncertainties surrounding the incoming Trump administration's policies and fluctuating interest rate expectations, investors are seeking stability in dividend stocks. Amidst this backdrop, selecting dividend stocks that offer reliable yields can provide a steady income stream and potentially cushion against market volatility.
We recently published a list of 14 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Ratings and News In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other trending AI stocks on latest ratings and news. AI startups have raised hundreds of millions through funding rounds this year and fetched […]
The founder of Archegos Capital Management, a hedge fund, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday for securities and market manipulation fraud in a scheme that prosecutors said cost global investment banks billions of dollars. Bill Hwang was told the length of the prison term in Manhattan federal court after he told Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein that he felt “really terrible for what happened at Archegos,” alluding to the fund's demise over three years ago. At Hwang's July trial, prosecutors blamed Hwang and his co-conspirators, saying they artificially inflated the values of nearly a dozen stocks before the investments collapsed in March 2021, wiping out $100 billion in market value along with the company he created.
Trade watchers don’t expect President-elect Donald Trump to blow up the U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on free trade. He ushered it in himself in 2018, and junking the pact would probably hurt U.S. auto makers and others Trump aims to protect.