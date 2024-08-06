Water companies including Thames Water face combined £168m fines over sewage spills

Ofwat’s draft decision is a crunch moment for Thames Water which is in a perilous financial condition (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Three of England’s biggest water companies including Thames Water are facing a combined record fine of £168million after a series of failings over sewage treatment.

Ofwat has announced proposed fines of £104m for Thames Water, £47m for Yorkshire Water and £17m for Northumbrian Water.

The regulator said it had "uncovered a catalogue of failure" by the firms resulting in "excessive spills from storm overflows".

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: "Ofwat has uncovered a catalogue of failure by Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and Northumbrian Water in how they ran their sewage works, and this resulted in excessive spills from storm overflows.

"Our investigation has shown how they routinely released sewage into our rivers and seas, rather than ensuring that this only happens in exceptional circumstances as the law intends.

"The level of penalties we intend to impose signals both the severity of the failings and our determination to take action to ensure water companies do more to deliver cleaner rivers and seas.

"These companies need to move at pace to put things right and meet their obligations to protect customers and the environment. They also need to transform how they look after the environment and to focus on doing better in the future.

"Looking to the future, we want transform companies' performance under our new price control that starts in April next year, so we reduce spills from sewage overflows by 44% by 2030 compared to 2021 levels."

Ofwat can fine water companies up to 10% of relevant turnover, with the fine in the investigation equating to 9% of turnover for Thames Water, 7% of turnover for Yorkshire Water and 5% of turnover for Northumbrian Water.

Steve Reed, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said he welcomes the action from Ofwat.

"The unacceptable destruction of our waterways should never have been allowed - and it is right that those responsible for illegally polluting our rivers, lakes and seas face the consequences," he said.

Ofwat said more than two-thirds of Thames Water's wastewater treatment works with Flow to Full Treatment (FFT) permits had capacity and operational issues, while one in six of its storm overflows were found to be in breach of regulations.