Water and electricity: How the conflict is destroying vital infrastructure in Gaza

Since the start of the Israeli ground operation, the provision of electricity and water has become a daily ordeal for residents of the Gaza Strip. Several water treatment plants and numerous solar panels have been hit.

For several weeks now, the same scenes have been recurring in Gaza, with telephones connected to a feeble electricity supply and queues for drinking water.

Since October, Israel has blocked fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip, arguing that they could help Hamas operations. While some shipments have been let through for humanitarian purposes, the lack of fuel has caused power stations and water purification plants to shut down.

'In Gaza, all the public health problems are linked to water'

Plus, damage from ongoing combat has damaged crucial infrastructure, including power stations, reservoirs and water treatment plants.

We spoke to Wim Zwijnenburg , a researcher with the NGO Pax for Peace and a specialist in natural resource management during conflicts.

Before the conflict, the water situation in Gaza was already disastrous. The inhabitants had only limited access to water, and the supply infrastructure often broke down. Since the offensive, the major risk is that the water distribution infrastructure has been damaged. People no longer have access to drinking water, which poses risks to public health... At present, an estimated 100,000 buildings have been destroyed in Gaza. This will create a lot of rubble. Some of these buildings were constructed using materials that are sometimes hazardous to health, which will become embedded, contaminating the water and causing illness.



