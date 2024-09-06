Water firm announces investment to cut discharges

Yorkshire Water said it is investing £3.4m to improve and upgrade storm overflows in two parts of East Yorkshire.

The projects, in Brough and North Ferriby, are part of the firm's £180m investment to reduce discharges and improve water quality in the region.

A spokesperson for the company said it would reduce discharges to the River Humber.

The firm is one of three facing sanctions from the industry regulator, alongside Thames Water and Northumbrian Water, over historic sewage spills.

Commenting on the double scheme, project manager Lumi Ajayi said: “These important upgrades to the storm overflows will prevent infiltration from the Humber and reduce storm discharges and overflows into the estuary during periods of prolonged or heavy rainfall."

It was announced in August that an investigation by Ofwat found that on average Yorkshire Water discharged untreated wastewater into the region's rivers for seven hours a day in 2023, with almost half of its storm overflows found to be in breach of regulations.

It found they had failed to adequately invest in and maintain their networks, leading to repeated releases of raw sewage into the country’s waterways.

Yorkshire Water said it took its "responsibility to protect the environment very seriously".

