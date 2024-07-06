Water gun fight behind SC school leads to real fight, then real shooting. 3 arrested.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people in connection to a shooting behind a Midlands elementary school last month.

Deputies went to a local hospital at 6 p.m. on June 21 in response to a reported gunshot victim. The victim told the deputies the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Bombing Range Road in Elgin, SC, behind Bridge Creek Elementary School.

Additional deputies went to the scene and found shell casings.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim and others were playing with water guns when a fight broke out between the victim and two teens. The sheriff’s department said 21-year-old Kiante Siller then got a gun from the trunk of a car and shot the victim.

Siller was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The teens, both 16, were arrested on June 24. They were charged with assault and battery in the third degree. The sheriff’s department did not release their names.