Water service interruption scheduled in Hudson's Hope on March 12th

The District of Hudson's Hope is letting residents in the Dudley Drive area know that water services will be interrupted on March 12th while crews repair a damaged water line.

Residents of Dudley Drive between Gething Street and Beattie Drive will have their services interrupted around 9 a.m.

Robert Dauphinee, director of public works for the district, says the road also needs to be closed off to make the necessary repairs despite not being a high-traffic area.

“We're just going to close the road off so that the local traffic residents can get into their place,” explained Dauphinee.

“They’ll be detours around all day. We’ll have signage and barricades up directing the public.”

Dauphinee says the services should be up by mid-afternoon.

Edward Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca