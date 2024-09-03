Stormont potentially breached water laws - minister

Louise Cullen - BBC NI agriculture and environment correspondent
·4 min read
Mr Muir is standing in front of gates. He's wearing a bow tie and a navy coat and a blue shirt. He wears glasses and has short brown hair.
The minister said the funding needed to improve water quality "isn't there" [PA]

There is the "potential" that Stormont has breached the law in failing to improve water quality, the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has said.

It comes after a report found that laws to protect water quality are not being implemented as they should be.

The findings by the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) stated that "serious consequences" are "vividly illustrated" by Lough Neagh, which has been badly affected by blue-green algae.

In its first report to be laid before the Northern Ireland Assembly, the OEP has examined whether plans to improve water bodies will be enough to meet the Water Framework Directive (WFD) NI Regulations.

Based on its assessment, Northern Ireland will miss its own target, which itself is not adequately clear and measurable enough to meet the requirements.

'Issues of non-compliance'

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, Natalie Prosser, OEP Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said: "We set out in our report a number of areas where we have concerns the law may have been breached."

"We may have to pick up on those issues down the road, but if Stormont accepts our recommendations and takes steps now to implement what we’ve asked, to get that plan in place... that should address those issues of non-compliance," she added.

In response to the report's findings about possible breaches in the law, Mr Muir said “there is potential we could have”, but he is looking at how to “rectify” that, and said that the issue is “solvable”.

'Worrying picture'

An aerial photo of a bridge across the River Bann where it meets Lough Neagh near the village of Toome. The river appears almost as green as the surrounding fields due to blue-green algae.
Blue-green algae on the River Bann where it meets Lough Neagh near Toome village [Niall Carson/PA Wire]

Ms Prosser said a plan should have been in place to manage pressures on Lough Neagh and other loughs, but the “absence” of that has meant no improvement in water quality in Northern Ireland and some deterioration.

“These are not things that are quick or easy to fix”, she said, but pointed out if we "don’t take the steps now, it’ll just get harder and harder to address".

Ms Prosser added: “Our report finds that although the approach of the WFD NI Regulations is broadly sound, it is not being implemented or delivering as it should for Northern Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastal waters.

"This paints a very worrying picture.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have far to go to see the serious consequences when water quality is neglected, as the ongoing crisis at Lough Neagh shows."

'A timely reminder'

Andre Muir said he took the report's findings "extremely seriously".

He welcomed the review, saying it was a "timely reminder of the work required, not only across government, but the public and private sectors, including local government, and the wider community".

The WFD NI regulations require the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency to develop and roll out a River Basin Management Plan (RBMP) every six years.

The latest cycle (2021-27) was due by the end of 2021 but has yet to be finalised.

A target of bringing 70% of water bodies to a "good status" was missed in 2021 and deferred to 2027 by Daera.

But less than a third (31%) of surface water bodies are in a good ecological condition.

'Tough reading'

The shoreline of Lough Neagh at Rea's Wood on 6 August, where the water appeared bright green because of the presence of algal clumps
Algal clumps pictured at Rea's Wood on the shore of Lough Neagh in early August [BBC]

Mr Muir further described the report as “tough reading”.

He pointed out that he took up the role as minister this year.

“The Issue of environmental protection has not been of previous ministerial priority,” he said.

The minister said he will address what actions his department will take before the end of the year and said he does not “defend the situation that we’re in”.

He said he's focused on solutions, but pointed out that “we’re in a very tight financial situation.”

“The funding I need for water quality and the environment isn’t there,” he said.

Ms Prosser said "stronger leadership" was required from the Northern Ireland Executive in implementing the WFD NI Regulations.

"As things stand, we assess that the 2027 target is likely to be missed by a considerable margin.

"We also assess that Northern Ireland is not on track to meet the environmental objectives in the WFD NI Regulations.

“This failure to meet the 2027 target will then have a detrimental knock-on effect on the Northern Ireland Executive’s other environmental aims, such as the ‘excellent water quality’ goal in the draft Environment Strategy and the ‘thriving, resilient, and connected nature and wildlife’ goal."

In total, the report makes 16 recommendations on both the implementation of the regulations and on the legal, governance, and policy framework.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Pope Francis begins historic Asia Pacific trip

    The Pope will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore over 12 days.

  • An attempted jailbreak in Congo's main prison in Kinshasa leaves 2 inmates dead

    An attempted jailbreak from Congo’s largest prison in the capital, Kinshasa, left at least two inmates dead early Monday as heavy gunfire rang out and security forces cordoned off the area. Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed on X that there was an "an attempted escape.” Local media reported security forces killed some of those who tried to flee.

  • Cathay Pacific grounds planes after engine problem

    The Airbus A350-1000's Trent XWB-97 engines were made by UK-based engineering giant Rolls-Royce.

  • Gunfire heard in Congo's main prison in Kinshasa during an attempted jailbreak

    KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Heavy gunfire rang out early Monday morning from Congo’s largest prison in the capital Kinshasa as inmates tried to break out from the overcrowded facility, authorities said.

  • School bus ploughs into crowd in China killing 11

    State media reports the driver is in custody, and police are investigating the cause of the incident.

  • A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?

    A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r

  • September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet

    The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada

  • A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters

    HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.

  • Rescue dog has plenty to say during rare orca encounter; video

    A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota

  • Tiger mauls handler at amusement park

    A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.

  • Landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, threatens homes, prompts evacuations

    An ongoing crisis stemming from a widening landslide is threatening multimillion-dollar homes in the Southern California city of Rancho Palos Verdes. Residents in the growing landslide zone, which has spread about 680 acres over the past year the community has been dealing with the issue, were advised Sunday to leave the area after the Southern California Edison (SCE) utility company shut off power to 140 homes and said another 105 residents will lose electricity by Monday night. "SCE has determined there is a public safety threat," the utility company said in a statement.

  • Bear attack northwest of Calgary leaves man seriously injured

    One man was taken to hospital with several severe injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Rocky View County, about 53 kilometres northwest of Calgary on Sunday morning, according to Alberta EMS.Alberta RCMP, along with Alberta Fish and Wildlife and EMS responded to a call at around 10:20 a.m. just north of the intersection of Range Road 34 and Township Road 274.Mounties said the injuries could be life threatening.According to a spokesperson with the RCMP, the female grizzly bear was w

  • 6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs

    Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...

  • Storm sets off floods and landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 14 dead

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A storm set off landslides and unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead and prompting authorities to suspend school classes and government work in the densely populated capital region.

  • Water use trending down, construction on schedule for Calgary's critical feeder main pipe repairs

    Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease."We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water ar

  • Hot weather returns to Alberta along with severe storm risk

    A cold front swinging through the region will spark thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours, some of which may be severe. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.

  • Scientists Discover Ancient Viruses Frozen in Glacier

    On Ice When analyzing core samples from an ancient Tibetan glacier, scientists found remnants of more than 1,700 viruses, most of which had never been seen before. As Ohio State University explained in a press release about the new findings from Tibet's massive Guliya Glacier — which was also the source of another trove of […]

  • How do you get a grumpy 4-ton elephant to a new home 120 miles away? Call the elephant movers

    When it comes to the niche business of moving elephants, Dr. Amir Khalil and his team might be the best. The Egyptian veterinarian's résumé includes possibly the most famous elephant relocation on the planet. In 2020, Khalil's team saved Kaavan, an Asian elephant, from years of loneliness at a Pakistan zoo and flew him to a better life with other elephants at a sanctuary in Cambodia.

  • Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside

    Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.

  • Storm floods northern Philippine regions, including capital, disrupting schools, work and travel

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A slow-moving storm unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, prompting authorities to suspend classes and government work in the capital region and warn thousands of residents to prepare to evacuate from flood-prone villages along a key river.