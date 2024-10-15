Water main break closes 6 Spryfield-area schools for the day

A water main break on Herring Cove Road caused six Halifax schools to dismiss students early on Tuesday.

The following Spryfield-area schools closed early due to a lack of running water for drinking, hand washing and toilet flushing:

J.L. Ilsley High

Central Spryfield Elementary

Rockingstone Heights Elementary

Elizabeth Sutherland Elementary

Chebucto Heights Elementary

Cunard Junior High

An email and text message were sent to parents and guardians at 12:04 p.m. about the early dismissal, said Halifax Regional Centre for Education spokesperson Lindsey Bunin.

Halifax Water sent out a news release just before noon saying water service was being temporarily shut down in part of Spryfield due to repairs to two water mains in the area of Herring Cove and Williams Lake Road.

Area councillor Patty Cuttell posted on Facebook that water was restored to most customers by 3 p.m. except those in the immediate vicinity of the breaks.

Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during and following the repair work, Halifax Water said. It recommended customers run only cold water from one faucet until the water runs clear.

There is no estimate of when the repairs will be completed, the utility said.

Traffic was down to one lane in each direction on Herring Cove Road during repairs.

