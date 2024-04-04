Water main break leaves Halifax hospital complex without water, surgeries cancelled

HALIFAX — A large hospital complex in Halifax has been hit by a second water main break in as many days, forcing the cancellation of some surgeries and leaving no running water for flushing toilets or drinking.

Health authority spokesman John Gillis says the latest break occurred just after midnight and left the buildings without heat, which has since been restored.

The break has affected the Halifax Infirmary and the Veterans Memorial Building, which has long-term care beds, and the Abbie J. Lane building, which provides mental health and addictions services.

Elective and non-urgent surgeries have been cancelled at the Infirmary, resulting in ripple effects at other Halifax-area hospitals.

Gillis says some surgeries at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax and the Dartmouth General Hospital are being rescheduled to accommodate urgent cases that would normally be done at the Halifax Infirmary.

The emergency department at the Infirmary remains open but patients with non-urgent needs are being asked to visit other emergency rooms in the city.

Officials have made portable handwashing stations and portable washrooms available in the affected buildings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press