Water Outage In River Valley

Associated Press

Bulldozers built giant sand berms Friday to protect beachfront homes in one of California's coastal cities hit hard this week by extraordinary waves generated by powerful swells from Pacific storms. Dozens of people watched construction of the emergency barriers in the Pierpont area of the city of Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood. “We have had water down the lane once before but never like this,” said Karris Kutivan, a 9-year resident of the scenic shoreline city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.