Water quality survey to run despite end of grants

Jason Arunn Murugesu - BBC News, North East and Cumbria
·2 min read
Man in blue top holding bottle to a lake while looking at the camera
The survey has run since 2022 [Lancaster University]

A citizen science water quality project, which previously was funded by grants, will go ahead this summer after organisers said they would pay for it themselves.

The Freshwater Biological Association (FBA) has completed eight rounds of water quality surveys in Windermere, Cumbria, since 2022.

This year it failed to raise the funds it previously had from bodies such as the Environment Agency (EA), National Trust and Westmorland and Furness Council.

The National Trust said it was "unable to fully fund the survey", the council said its water budget for Windermere had already been allocated and the EA declined to comment.

Windermere, England's largest lake, is ecologically important and home to rare fish species such as the Arctic charr.

In May, the BBC revealed millions of litres of raw sewage had been illegally pumped into the lake earlier in the year.

For the quarterly survey, run alongside Lancaster University, volunteers collect water samples from more than 100 different locations which are then analysed for nutrient and bacterial levels.

'Financial cost'

In June, the FBA launched a campaign to raise the £30,000 required for this summer's survey.

A FBA spokesperson said at the time the group was trying to establish a "blended funding model" to buffer against the fluctuating availability of financing from charities and other groups.

But earlier this month it said it had only raised about £8,500 and so would fund the survey itself.

"This is a decision that comes at a financial cost," a spokesperson said, adding that the group hoped to find a way to sustainably fund the project for the years to come.

The National Trust said it had stepped in last summer to fund the survey but could not do so this year.

It said the survey was a "vital example of citizen science in action" and that its staff and volunteers would be involved in the project.

Westmorland and Furness Council said it was committed to the "goal of improving water quality in Windermere" but its budget for such issues had already been allocated this year, including £41,000 for the FBA.

"[This] meant that we were unable to provide additional support for the summer survey," it said.

The survey will run on 8 September.

Follow BBC Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume

    OKANAGAN, B.C. — The end of a co-operative that helped farmers process, store and get their fruit to market will be hard on small operations, says one of the farmers in British Columbia’s Okanagan that have been left reeling from the news.

  • This typhoon could alter your weather to start August

    Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Scientists find rare species in survey of Chignecto Isthmus

    For wildlife that can't fly or swim, the only path between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is across the Chignecto Isthmus.That's why it's important "to maintain the genetic integrity of populations of species that need it," says Sean Blaney, executive director and senior scientist at the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre.The Chignecto Isthmus connects Nova Scotia with the rest of Canada. (CBC News)This isthmus, a narrow strip of land that connects the two provinces, is the focus of a resea

  • Life and death in the heat. What it feels like when Earth's temperatures soar to record highs

    BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.

  • Storm threat continues overnight for Winnipeg, northwest Ontario

    Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario

  • Wood pellets production boomed to feed EU demand. It's come at a cost for Black people in the South

    GLOSTER, Miss. (AP) — This southern Mississippi town's expansive wood pellet plant was so close to Shelia Mae Dobbins' home that she sometimes heard company loudspeakers. She says industrial residues coated her truck and she no longer enjoys spending time in the air outdoors.

  • Typhoon set to bring a warm start to August for parts of Canada

    We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific

  • 'Nightmare': Wildfires burn one of most beautiful places in the world

    Fires in the Canadian Rockies burned through the popular tourist town of Jasper and damaged parts of Jasper National Park.

  • California's largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US West

    California's largest active fire exploded in size on Friday evening, growing rapidly amid bone-dry fuel and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scrambled to meet the danger.

  • ‘Lucky one to get close’: Marion police officer describes encounter with black bear

    “Once it saw me, it knew it wasn’t going to go in my direction,” officer says.

  • Severe Weather Update for Ontario and Manitoba

    Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for NW ON. Two rounds of storms will develop today across SE Manitoba and NW ON which will bring large hail, strong winds, and even a tornado or two. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta

  • National Hurricane Center tracking 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.

  • Great Rotation Trade Sees Investors Dump AI Giants for Less Obvious Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs that equity investors are getting cold feet over the rapid advances in artificial intelligence leaders have put a spotlight on some less obvious beneficiaries of the technology boom.Most Read from BloombergTrump Risks Losing Voters He Needs With Loaded Attacks on HarrisParis Sticks to Olympics Opening Event Plans After Rail SabotageKamala Harris Narrows Gap With Trump in Polls From Her First WeekJD Vance’s ‘Cat Ladies’ Insult Sparks Criticism of Trump’s VP PickFed’s Favored

  • California wildfire explodes, becomes largest in US

    (Reuters) -Thousands of firefighters were battling a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on Saturday after the blaze more than doubled in size in a 24-hour span. The Park Fire had burned more than 350,000 acres (141,640 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Saturday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and has directed his team to do everything possible to support efforts to fight it, a White House official said.

  • Red tape is getting in the way of storing more water underground. The state must lead | Opinion

    “All excess water in California’s hydrological system should be claimed by the state and made available for groundwater recharge. All of it.”

  • Province rejects company's appeal on cleanup of Touqouy gold mine

    The company behind a shuttered gold mine in Moose River, N.S., is at odds with the province about how to clean up the site.As first reported by the Halifax Examiner, Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia — a subsidiary of Australian mining company St Barbara — wrote a three-page letter to Environment Minister Tim Halman in April appealing the criteria he laid out for reclamation of the Touquoy gold mine.The letter, released by Nova Scotia's Environmental Registry to the Halifax Examiner and reviewed by CB

  • Fires in the West are becoming ever bigger, consuming. Why and what can be done?

    Decades of snuffing out fires at the first sign of smoke combined with climate change have laid the groundwork for a massive wildfire in northern California and scores of smaller ones across the western U.S. and Canada, experts say.

  • Scattered storms this weekend and a look at possible development in the tropics

    Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks the storms out responsible for flood alerts Friday Evening, then goes immediately to the tropics where there is a low chance of tropical development in the Atlantic to the North Caribbean by next week and shows who is in the area for the most concerns for keeping track of the system at this time, then times out when storms are likeliest for you this weekend and what that will mean for temperatures.

  • Glacial flood causes road to give way in southern Iceland

    A glacial flood in southern Iceland inundated a ring road on Saturday, causing a section at one end of the nearby bridge to give way and tear apart, the country's meteorological office said in a statement. "It is clear that it is an unusually large flood," the Met Office said. The road stretching from the coastal town of Vik south of the Myrdalsjokull glacier to the town of Kirkjubaejarklaustur, some 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) further east, was closed due to the flood, according to the Icelandic Road Administration's website.

  • More than 350 structures were destroyed by Jasper wildfire in the Canadian Rockies, officials say

    A wildfire in Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies this week destroyed more than 350 structures but all of the critical infrastructure is intact, officials said Friday. Parks Canada said out of a total of 1,113 structures within the town, 358 have been destroyed. Mayor Richard Ireland said all of the critical infrastructure has been saved.