‘The water is really coming down’: Heavy rainfall creates dangerous driving conditions in OKC metro
‘The water is really coming down’: Heavy rainfall creates dangerous driving conditions in OKC metro
‘The water is really coming down’: Heavy rainfall creates dangerous driving conditions in OKC metro
We expect winter will step onto the playing field across Central and Eastern Canada well before the end of the month
Every day, a parade of dump trucks arrives at the site of the future Scotia Place arena to pick up contaminated soil.The four hectares (10 acres) of land used to be a parking lot for the Calgary Stampede. Before that, the site was covered with houses as part of the Victoria Park neighbourhood.This fall, workers have been busy digging up two metres of top soil to be hauled away. More than 100,000 tonnes of material has been removed.Bob Hunter, the city's spokesperson for the event centre project,
The tropics are not quieting down just yet as we track two systems. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Forecasters are watching a potential system early next week that could bring accumulating snow to some cities on the Prairies
Multiple rounds of system bringing an unsettled weekend but Sunday evening will feature a particularly strong system. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
MADRID (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
Several lakes emerged in the Sahara desert after an extratropical cyclone blasted the region. Experts say these new lakes could last for a year or more!
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Now that the sun has reached its solar maximum, aurora chasers should expect the northern lights to appear more frequently in the night sky.
PAIPORTA, Spain (AP) — The pictures of the smiling toddlers on the wall somehow survived.
Several days of rain could sweep into Ontario to begin the next work week
Corey Howard weather November 2
WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast, evening Nov. 1, 2024
STORY: Four days after torrential rains swept the eastern region of Valencia and the death toll from Spain's deadliest flash floods continues to rise.And with dozens of people still unaccounted for, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that it will likely increase further.“The situation we are living in is tragic. It is dramatic. We are almost certainly talking about the most serious flooding our continent has seen so far this century. And I am aware that the response that is being given is not enough."Sanchez said the number of people killed has now passed 209.That was the number killed in floods in Romania in 1970.Spain's tragedy is now Europe's worst flood-related disaster since at least 500 people died in Portugal in 1967.Meanwhile, volunteers flocked to Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences center for the first coordinated clean-up organized by regional authorities. The venue has been turned into the nerve center for the operation.The storm triggered a new weather alert in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Valencia, where rains are expected to continue during the weekend.Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe, and elsewhere, due to climate change. Meteorologists think the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Bonfire Night will be unseasonably warm this year, with the Met Office telling people to leave their scarves and gloves at home. "For anyone going to a firework display this weekend, the weather's set to stay benign," Tom Morgan, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said. "It's going to be mild for this time of year, so you won't necessarily need hats and scarves and gloves, with temperatures expected to be probably still in the double figures for many places in the evening hours."
Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.
CINCINNATI (AP) — A massive fire underneath a bridge spanning the Ohio River closed a heavily traveled route between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky on Friday and damaged part of the steel structure. No injuries were reported.
Originally built to store crops from peasant farmers, the Tithe Barn on the edge of the English village of Abbots Langley was converted into homes that preserve its centuries of history. A proposal to build a data center on a field across the road was rejected by local authorities amid fierce opposition from villagers. Residents of Abbots Langley, 18 miles (30 kilometers) northwest of London, worry the facility will strain local resources and create noise and traffic that damages the character of the quiet village, which is home to just over 20,000 people.
Various factors, including drivers becoming trapped in their cars, poor planning by officials and extreme rainfall being exacerbated by climate change are all likely to have contributed.