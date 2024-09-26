Water Recedes in Sarasota as Hurricane Helene Nears Landfall

Coastal waters began receding in downtown Sarasota, Florida, on Thursday, September 26, as Hurricane Helene drew closer to the region, according to local police.

This footage from the Sarasota Police Department shows rough waters at Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota, Florida, on Thursday afternoon.

According to meteorologists, a negative storm surge occurs when winds blow water offshore, causing levels to recede.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Helene was expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Thursday evening, with possible wind gusts of up to 120 mph. Credit: Sarasota Police Department via Storyful