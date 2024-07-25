Water safety: Staying safe in lakes, rivers, and pools

With swimming season in full swing, experts are reminding the public it's never a bad time to refresh their water safety skills.

Swimming in open bodies of water

Stephanie Bakalar, communications manager for the Lifesaving Society Ontario says open bodies of water - like lakes, ponds, and rivers, are where most of Ontario's drownings occur.

Frequenting areas with a lifeguard reduces the risk of drowning to less than 1 per cent Bakalar says - but lifeguards aren't everywhere.

"Depending on the environment that you're planning on, swimming in or boating in or doing any type of aquatic recreation, there are going to be different hazards and different areas of danger," she says.

"Check for the depth of the water, check for any rocks, branches, or anything that you might get caught up on. Know the weather conditions. Check if the water is safe for swimming - you can find that information on your local municipality website."

Parents can plan by going to watersmartparents.ca for tips on swimming in different aquatic environments.

Swimming in pools

"You want to make sure that you have the right lifesaving equipment, and you've done your backyard pool safety inspection checklist," Bakalar says.

About 12 per cent of drownings happen in pools each year. In children under 5, 96 per cent of drowning occur because of absent or inattentive supervision.

"We want people to be aware of children gaining access to their backyard pools without the parent's awareness," Bakalar says.

Other water safety tips

Wear sun protection.

Never swim alone. "I am a lifeguard and longtime swimming instructor, and I would never swim alone, and neither should you," Bakalar says. "You should always have someone there to help you."

Take a CPR and swimming course.

Wear a lifejacket in a boat.

Swim sober. Water and alcohol don't mix.

