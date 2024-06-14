Water Shoots From Manhole Cover in Downtown Miami During Flash Flooding

Water shot from a manhole cover in Miami on Wednesday, June 12, as flash-flooding struck parts of the southern Florida due to heavy rain.

Footage captured by a Florida resident shows the incident occur in downtown Miami on Wednesday afternoon. “Water was coming up from beneath the storm drain so forcefully that the manhole cover was being lifted off and rattling,” they told Storyful.

On Wednesday evening, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Miami-Dade, due to the “life threatening” flash flooding. Credit: Storyful via Storyful