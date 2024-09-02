Water use trending down, construction on schedule for Calgary's critical feeder main pipe repairs

An aerial view showing the broken Bearspaw south water feeder main when it first ruptured in June. Since then, the city has found several more spots that need repairing and Calgary has again gone under Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions. ( Monty Kruger/CBC - image credit)

Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.

Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease.

"We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water around the city is significantly limited. This is why we are asking for your continued support with reduced water use while we complete these urgent repairs."

On Sunday, water usage in Calgary was at 473 million litres, down slightly from what it was on Saturday at 475 million litres.

Both those numbers, however, are above what the 450 million-litre target the city has set for daily water use.

Calgary is currently under Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions, meaning that things like watering lawns with city water and washing outdoor surfaces are not permitted.

The city has also asked businesses and residents to reduce indoor water use by 25 per cent while repairs are ongoing.

Water misuse infractions adding up

The city said that as of Monday morning, it has received 576 reports of water misuse, up from 398 the day before. That includes 427 at homes and multi-family residences at 88 at businesses.

In a statement, the City said bylaw officers are working through the weekend to follow up on complaints and issue tickets were needed, although they are proceeding with an education first approach.

The fine for outdoor water use while Stage 4 restrictions are in effect is $3,000.

As of Friday morning, bylaw officers had attended eight calls for fires and 56 calls for misuse of water, according to the City of Calgary.

"If you have not already done so, please turn off your outdoor automatic sprinkler systems," Thompson said.

"Many of the calls that we have been receiving about residential and business watering are related to automatic sprinkler systems still in use."

Road closures coming up during construction

Construction is in full swing along 33rd Avenue N.W. on all 12 pipe repair segments. In a statement, the city said it has excavated more than half of the pipe segments that need to be fixed.

"Crews made great progress on repairs this weekend by working 24 hours a day on sites along 33rd Avenue N.W. and Shouldice Park," reads the statement.

On Thursday Sept. 5, 16th Avenue N.W. will be closed from 46th street N.W. to the Bowness Road interchange; all traffic will be diverted to Bowness Road.

The city said there is a traffic plan that will keep most business driveways open and keep parking available for shoppers.