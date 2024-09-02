Water use trending down, construction on schedule for Calgary's critical feeder main pipe repairs

CBC
·2 min read
An aerial view showing the broken Bearspaw south water feeder main when it first ruptured in June. Since then, the city has found several more spots that need repairing and Calgary has again gone under Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions. ( Monty Kruger/CBC - image credit)
An aerial view showing the broken Bearspaw south water feeder main when it first ruptured in June. Since then, the city has found several more spots that need repairing and Calgary has again gone under Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions. ( Monty Kruger/CBC - image credit)

Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.

Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease.

"We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water around the city is significantly limited. This is why we are asking for your continued support with reduced water use while we complete these urgent repairs."

On Sunday, water usage in Calgary was at 473 million litres, down slightly from what it was on Saturday at 475 million litres.

Both those numbers, however, are above what the 450 million-litre target the city has set for daily water use.

Calgary is currently under Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions, meaning that things like watering lawns with city water and washing outdoor surfaces are not permitted.

The city has also asked businesses and residents to reduce indoor water use by 25 per cent while repairs are ongoing.

Water misuse infractions adding up

The city said that as of Monday morning, it has received 576 reports of water misuse, up from 398 the day before. That includes 427 at homes and multi-family residences at 88 at businesses.

In a statement, the City said bylaw officers are working through the weekend to follow up on complaints and issue tickets were needed, although they are proceeding with an education first approach.

The fine for outdoor water use while Stage 4 restrictions are in effect is $3,000.

As of Friday morning, bylaw officers had attended eight calls for fires and 56 calls for misuse of water, according to the City of Calgary.
As of Friday morning, bylaw officers had attended eight calls for fires and 56 calls for misuse of water, according to the City of Calgary.

As of Friday morning, bylaw officers had attended eight calls for fires and 56 calls for misuse of water, according to the City of Calgary. (Helen Pike/CBC)

"If you have not already done so, please turn off your outdoor automatic sprinkler systems," Thompson said.

"Many of the calls that we have been receiving about residential and business watering are related to automatic sprinkler systems still in use."

Road closures coming up during construction

Construction is in full swing along 33rd Avenue N.W. on all 12 pipe repair segments. In a statement, the city said it has excavated more than half of the pipe segments that need to be fixed.

"Crews made great progress on repairs this weekend by working 24 hours a day on sites along 33rd Avenue N.W. and Shouldice Park," reads the statement.

On Thursday Sept. 5, 16th Avenue N.W. will be closed from 46th street N.W. to the Bowness Road interchange; all traffic will be diverted to Bowness Road.

The city said there is a traffic plan that will keep most business driveways open and keep parking available for shoppers.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?

    A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r

  • A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters

    HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.

  • Rescue dog has plenty to say during rare orca encounter; video

    A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota

  • September Outlook: Who holds onto the warmth of summer?

    Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details on what we can expect across Canada this September.

  • How do you get a grumpy 4-ton elephant to a new home 120 miles away? Call the elephant movers

    When it comes to the niche business of moving elephants, Dr. Amir Khalil and his team might be the best. The Egyptian veterinarian's résumé includes possibly the most famous elephant relocation on the planet. (AP Video by Nqobile Ntshangase / Production: Sebabatso Mosamo)

  • 20 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World

    In this piece, we will look at 20 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World. You can skip our detailed discussion on the issue of scarcity of global resources, and go directly to 5 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World. As we look at the world population reaching 10 billion […]

  • 6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs

    Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...

  • 33,000 mussels were carefully moved by hand from site of Montreal's new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

    Teams of biologists have relocated more than 33,000 freshwater mussels from the construction site of the new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which will connect Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion.A relocation operation of this scale is unprecedented for a Quebec construction site.Construction of the bridge began in late 2023, north of the current bridge. But before that work started, biologists were cataloguing the mussel population in the area.Studies conducted in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the pre

  • 'I thought it was a piece of plastic': Rare blue frog spotted by hiker near Oxford

    A Nova Scotian foraging for mushrooms this month inadvertently stumbled across something much more rare — a blue frog. Jacinthe Belliveau was hiking close to her home in River Philip, near the town of Oxford in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, when she noticed the unusual sight."All of a sudden I saw something that was blue and I thought it was a piece of plastic," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Tuesday. "As I approached, it got closer and closer … s

  • Tiger mauls handler at amusement park

    A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.

  • Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside

    Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.

  • Storm sets off floods and landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 14 dead

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A storm set off landslides and unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead and prompting authorities to suspend school classes and government work in the densely populated capital region.

  • Minor earthquake rattles several parts of Quebec, including Montreal

    Some residents in several parts of Quebec were jolted awake early Sunday morning by a minor earthquake.Earthquakes Canada says the 4.6 magnitude quake, at a depth of 18 kilometres, happened around 5:45 a.m. The epicentre was located about 20 kilometres northwest of Drummondville and 40 kilometres south of Trois-Rivières."It was widely felt in the region, and we got some reports all the way down in Ottawa and Quebec City as well," said Mareike Adams, seismologist with Natural Resources Canada. Tr

  • Residents hope a road that threatened old-growth forest will be rerouted

    A resident of Kentville, N.S., who was concerned that the town's plans for a future connector road to support the construction of new housing would result in the destruction of old-growth forest on his property is hopeful that the road can be rerouted. As a child, Ron Cousins spent his days playing in his family's woodlot, on the edge of the town; as an adult, he cut trees selectively from the forest. Over time, he said he came to recognize the forest was special — especially the forest on the f

  • Hot weather returns to Alberta along with severe storm risk

    A cold front swinging through the region will spark thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours, some of which may be severe. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.

  • NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico

    NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico

  • New Revelstoke, B.C., bylaws threaten backyard honeybee hives

    Beekeepers in Revelstoke, B.C., are concerned they may feel the sting of the law, after the city in southeast B.C. introduced a draft update to its bylaws. The city, about 155 kilometres east of Kamloops, released a 265-page draft update to its zoning bylaws this spring and it includes a section on beekeeping — something that wasn't covered in the past. Ron Glaves, who owns BeeKind Honey Bees, says the way the rules are written shows a lack of understanding from the city towards bees."They're in

  • September starts sunny, with cooler temps ahead

    September starts sunny, with cooler temps ahead

  • Storm floods northern Philippine regions, including capital, disrupting schools, work and travel

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A slow-moving storm unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, prompting authorities to suspend classes and government work in the capital region and warn thousands of residents to prepare to evacuate from flood-prone villages along a key river.

  • Thailand wages war against 'alien' tilapia fish

    The invasive blackchin tilapia has spread to 17 provinces, threatening agriculture.