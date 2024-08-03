Waterbury man charged with murder in Morristown homicide investigation
Police charged the suspect with second-degree murder for the death of Richard Cote.
Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in the 2016 murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
Ebony Wright and her mother Wanda Wright were killed in 2021 by Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, who also tried to set his infant on fire
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
The three suspects accused of killing a man on a residential street in St. John's on Wednesday each boast a hefty rap sheet, with some criminal convictions dating back to 1988.Their respective crimes — 220 altogether — include theft, robbery, and assault.Veronica Whalen, Jason Wells and Bradley Morrell were all charged with second-degree murder in provincial court on Thursday. All three had been involved in a short standoff on Golf Avenue the day before, which led to a shelter-in-place order for
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
A Halifax-area man has had a slew of charges against him stayed after a judge concluded he was the subject of an illegal strip search by Halifax Regional Police.Judge Alonzo Wright issued the stay in a ruling he delivered Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.Dante Warnell Cromwell, 26, was facing more than 20 charges, including assault, drug trafficking and various firearms offences, stemming from an April 16, 2023, incident that Wright described as a case of "extreme road rage."Cromwell was ac
Viral video showed Brendan Depa’s violent attack on Florida teacher’s aide Joan Naydich. Depa’s parents were repeatedly denied support for the troubled teen for years leading up to it.
A Toronto father and son — who were charged this week with multiple terrorism-related offences — denied in court Thursday the son's involvement in an alleged plot to carry out what the RCMP has called a violent attack against the city.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
WARNING: This story contains derogatory and offensive language.A London man awaiting sentencing in Windsor is on trial in Ontario for another charge related to anti-2SLGBTQ+ protesting — this time outside a drag queen story hour near London. Bubba Christopher Pollock was charged with harassment for allegedly approaching a same-sex couple and their children outside the event at Parkhill library on April 29, 2023.On Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice heard Pollock approached the family with anot