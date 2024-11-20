Waterford Is Celebrating the Holidays With an Original Musical Composition Created in Partnership With Grammy-nominated Artist Alissia

As the holiday season hits its stride, luxury crystal brand Waterford has announced a collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer and artist Alissia. Using the sound of Waterford’s luxury crystal clinking blended in her style with vibrant rhythms, Alissia has created an exclusive song composition.

Called, “Crystal Reverie,” Alissia’s new track aims to capture the spirit of the holiday season and the essence of Waterford. Soundscapes and crystal chimes are used throughout to evoke the warmth of a celebratory toast while also mimicking the festive energy of a party. With the song, Waterford said it is inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the season’s celebrations.

“At Waterford, we’re always looking for ways to foster connection and craft unforgettable experiences,” said Emily Brophy, global brand marketing manager at Waterford. “Partnering with Alissia on this exclusive musical composition is particularly meaningful as it bridges generations, celebrating both the classic and the contemporary. This collaboration brings our crystal’s iconic clink to life in a way we’ve never done before, infusing it with Alissia’s unique artistic vision.”

“As a Grammy-nominated producer, Alissia’s widespread appeal helps us engage new audiences, merging the wonder of our craftsmanship with the universal language of music and celebration,” Brophy said. “Her distinctive sound and creative flair amplify the joy of the season, reinforcing Waterford’s legacy of elevating life’s most cherished moments through iconic design.”

Like music, Brophy said, Waterford connects people and cultures, crafting more than just glassware. Through song, Waterford is able to share that message in a new way. Through the collaboration with Alissia, she said, Waterford “hopes to highlight what we value most at Waterford: celebrating both the big and small moments that define our lives and bring generations together. This partnership allows us to bring our festive collections to life in a new, inspiring way, capturing the spirit of the season with a unique musical experience.”

From her perspective, Alissia told WWD that “partnering with Waterford on this project has been such a dynamic and creative journey,” adding that when they approached her to create a song that would embody “the signature sound of their crystal clink and the lasting memories it represents, I immediately thought of the feelings that come alive when we gather — joy, connection and a sense of tradition. I quickly started to feel inspired musically and my mind went straight to a party, fun type of song. That feels organic yet timeless.”

Alissia’s goal was to “bring together Waterford’s storied legacy with an energetic, modern vibe that spans generations. Ultimately, the new song is designed to be timeless and resonate well beyond the holidays, making special moments even more memorable, any time of the year.”

As a brand that carries a rich heritage synonymous with celebration, elegance and craftsmanship for almost 250 years, collaborating with Alissia was an opportunity to “connect with today’s luxury tastemakers while honoring this legacy.” Brophy said the brand appreciates that Alissia is “an artist who embodies a similar commitment to innovation and artistry” as Waterford.

“This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Waterford, where timeless tradition meets modern creativity, inviting a new generation to experience the unique beauty and sophistication that define our brand,” Brophy said. “Together, we’re forging a path forward, where centuries of heritage blend with fresh innovation in inspiring, unexpected ways.”

“I hope my song with Waterford serves as a reminder for other producers, artists and creatives that inspiration is endless,” Alissia said. “In this case, the sound of clinking and the spirit of celebration was my source of inspiration, and it immediately put me in a mood sonically. I love recording live percussive sound on different things and on this one, I experimented with different things, which was so much fun.”

Alissia told WWD that working on the project with Waterford deepened her admiration for the brand and its dedication to excellence.

“The beauty and quality of each piece is truly remarkable, and I feel honored to collaborate with such an iconic brand,” Alissia said. “The new Winter Wonders and Firework collections are especially stunning — each piece feels like a celebration of the season. My favorite is the New Year Firework Green Martinis set, which introduces Waterford’s first opaque-colored glass. This partnership will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’m genuinely excited to see how Waterford continues to set the standard for luxury and timeless elegance.”

The exclusive track created by Alissia and Waterford is available on Waterford’s site for consumers to listen to as they shop for the holidays.

