Waterloo rabbi calls mass bomb threat to Jewish institutions 'immoral, wrong and evil'

Rabbi Moshe Goldman, director of Chabad of the Waterloo Region, says they did not receive an emailed threat on Wednesday like other Jewish institutions across the country, but people here may still feel afraid at hearing the news. (submitted by Rabbi Moshe Goldman - image credit)

The Waterloo Chabad was not one of the Jewish organizations targeted by a mass bomb threat across the country, but the director says these kinds of threats are felt by everyone.

A threatening email was sent early Wednesday morning to more than 100 synagogues, Jewish community centres and other institutions across the country, a spokesperson for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said. It prompted investigations by police and the RCMP in multiple cities.

Rabbi Moshe Goldman, director of Chabad of the Waterloo Region, confirmed to CBC News the Chabad did not receive an email.

"But these threats do cause some Jews to feel afraid," Goldman said in an email.

"These attacks don't do anything for global issues, they don't make anyone change their mind, and all they do is cause lots of damage locally. There is simply no justification for these cowardly, dangerous acts," he said.

"They are categorically immoral, wrong and evil, and any society that hopes to consider itself moral and just must reject such actions and hold their perpetrators accountable."

The RCMP is now conducting a Canada-wide investigation on the email, though it's unclear which department is leading the probe.